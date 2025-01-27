Remembering the Fraunces Tavern Bombing and the Cuban Regime’s Continued Support of Terrorists

Today, we solemnly commemorate the 50th anniversary of the tragic bombing at Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan. On January 24, 1975, the Puerto Rican terrorist group Armed Forces for National Liberation (FALN) carried out a terrorist bombing attack that claimed the lives of four innocent individuals and injured more than fifty others.

As we reflect on this somber day, we honor the memory of those who perished in the explosion: Alejandro Berger, Frank Connor, James Gezork, and Harold Sherburne. Their untimely deaths remind us of the devastating impact of terrorism and the enduring pain it inflicts on families and communities.

The Fraunces Tavern bombing was a stark reminder of the threats posed by terrorist ideologies and the lengths to which some will go to advance their causes. In the aftermath of the bombing, our nation came together to support the victims and their families, demonstrating the resilience and unity that define the American spirit. The FBI and other agencies worked tirelessly to capture William Morales, one of the key figures in the FALN, in an attempt to bring him to justice.

Morales escaped from prison in the United States, fleeing to Mexico, eventually making his way to Cuba, where Dictator Fidel Castro granted him safe haven. To this day, Cuba continues harboring him and other wanted U.S. fugitives and terrorists. Today, we commemorate the lives lost on that tragic day. We must also recommit ourselves to demanding that wanted U.S. fugitives under the Cuban regime’s protection be brought to justice. We owe the victims and the American people our unwavering commitment to holding the Cuban regime accountable.