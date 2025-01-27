Unlocking Growth: Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market To Reach US$ 8.8 Billion By 2034, Driven By Sustainability And Industry Demand | TMR Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover how the shift towards sustainable packaging solutions and the booming sector are propelling the thermoformed shallow trays towards unprecedented growth-are you ready to capitalize on this trend?

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research –, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermoformed shallow trays market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of US$ 5,676.3 million in 2023 and a projected CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034 . By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to exceed US$ 8,856.7 million , driven by a combination of factors including increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the expansion of industries like food, e-commerce, and consumer goods.

Thermoformed shallow trays, which are commonly used for packaging food, beverages, and consumer goods, have gained traction due to their ability to offer transparency and ease of use, which is particularly important for consumers making purchasing decisions. The trend towards sustainability, particularly the use of biodegradable and bio-based plastics in thermoformed trays, is further shaping the market's growth trajectory.

Thermoformed Shallow Trays Industry Overview

Thermoformed shallow trays are widely used across various sectors for packaging products that need visibility, protection, and convenience. The rise in demand for transparency in product packaging, driven by consumer preference for easy-to-see products, especially in food and beverage sectors, has created a strong growth platform for thermoformed shallow trays.

At the same time, the need for environmentally-friendly packaging solutions has pushed manufacturers to invest in biodegradable and recyclable materials, contributing to the market's positive growth outlook.

In addition to their practical benefits, thermoformed shallow trays provide a cost-effective and efficient solution for businesses. Their lightweight nature helps reduce shipping costs, while the versatility of thermoforming enables companies to create customized trays tailored to specific products. This makes thermoformed trays a popular choice for businesses looking to reduce costs while offering high-quality, sustainable packaging options to their customers.

Key Players in the Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market

Several key players dominate the global thermoformed shallow trays market, focusing on enhancing production capabilities, expanding product portfolios, and addressing sustainability concerns. Some of the leading players include Amcor Limited , Sealed Air Corporation , Berry Global, Inc. , and Clondalkin Group . These companies are adopting innovative technologies and entering strategic partnerships to stay ahead of the competition and cater to growing consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.

The top players are also focusing on technological advancements, such as the introduction of bio-based and biodegradable thermoformed shallow trays, to align with global sustainability trends. Companies that embrace circular economy practices, including adopting recyclable and reusable materials, are likely to gain a competitive edge in the market. Furthermore, players are expanding their global footprint by increasing production capacity to meet the rising demand from emerging markets.

Big News and Latest Growth in the Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market

The growing awareness regarding the environmental impact of traditional plastic packaging has led to a surge in demand for sustainable alternatives, driving innovation in the thermoformed shallow trays market. As manufacturers shift towards more eco-friendly materials, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and invest in new production technologies, they are capitalizing on this opportunity to increase their market share.

Notably, in the past few years, companies like Amcor Limited have introduced new lines of thermoformed shallow trays that use bio-based plastic materials, positioning themselves as industry leaders in sustainable packaging solutions.

Further boosting the market's expansion, the foodservice industry, which is a significant end-user of thermoformed shallow trays, has seen increased demand for packaging that not only meets health and safety standards but also aligns with consumers' growing preference for sustainable and transparent packaging.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated these trends, with more companies seeking to improve product safety and reduce environmental impact through innovative packaging solutions.

Market Scope

The thermoformed shallow trays market is characterized by substantial growth potential across various regions. The demand for sustainable packaging solutions is expected to remain strong, especially in the food, beverage, and consumer goods industries. As e-commerce continues to boom, there is a growing need for packaging solutions that can ensure the safe and secure transport of goods, driving the adoption of thermoformed shallow trays. Moreover, the increasing demand for packaged food products, such as frozen meals, snacks, and beverages, is expected to fuel market growth.

Top Market Trends

: One of the most prominent trends in the thermoformed shallow trays market is the shift toward sustainable packaging materials. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable materials to cater to growing environmental concerns.: Transparency in packaging is becoming a key differentiator for brands in the consumer goods, food, and beverage industries. Thermoformed shallow trays offer the ability to showcase products clearly, making them an attractive choice for companies looking to boost consumer confidence and drive sales.: With the rise of online shopping and food delivery services, packaging plays a crucial role in ensuring the safe delivery of products. Thermoformed shallow trays are ideal for this application due to their durability, flexibility, and ability to securely hold various types of products during transit.: Multi-compartment trays are becoming increasingly popular, particularly in the food industry , where they are used for portioned meals and ready-to-eat food products. These trays offer convenience and help reduce food waste by keeping different ingredients separate.

Overall Industry Outlook

The overall industry outlook for thermoformed shallow trays remains positive, as demand continues to rise across several key sectors. The global shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, combined with increasing transparency in packaging, will drive the adoption of thermoformed shallow trays. As industries such as food, beverage, and e-commerce continue to expand, manufacturers are likely to experience sustained growth in the coming years.

In conclusion, the thermoformed shallow trays market is set for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable, transparent, and cost-effective packaging solutions. As companies embrace new materials and production technologies, they will be well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of consumers and stay competitive in the market.

Segmentation and Regional Breakdown

By Tray Type



Single-Compartment Tray Multi-Compartment Tray

By Material Type



Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Others

By Distribution Channel



Manufacturer (Direct Sales)

Distributors

Retailers Online

By Manufacturing



In-house Manufacturing Contract Manufacturing

By End Use



Food



Bakery & Confectionaries



Dairy Products



Baby Food



Food Service & HORECA



Chilled/Frozen Food

Others (Snacks, Pet Food, etc.)

Beverages



Non-Alcoholic

Alcoholic Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics



Skincare



Haircare



Makeup



Fragrance

Nail Care

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Homecare & Toiletries

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive Other End Use

Regions Covered



North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The thermoformed shallow trays market is at the cusp of a transformation, driven by growing demand for sustainability, convenience, and transparency in packaging. With significant investments in research and development and the adoption of sustainable practices, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory, creating opportunities for manufacturers, businesses, and consumers alike.

