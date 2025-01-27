Commvault Partners With Crowdstrike To Accelerate Threat Detection And Safe Recovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Commvault delivers new integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon® to help joint customers improve readiness and achieve continuous business

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced a new integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform . The collaboration leverages CrowdStrike's rich security data and world-class threat intelligence within the Commvault Cloud , delivering layered threat detection and fast data recovery for joint customers.

Commvault's integration with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform marks a significant step forward in addressing today's rapidly evolving cyber threats. By adding another layer of enriched threat insights from the Falcon platform within Commvault Cloud, organizations can gain faster, more comprehensive visibility to streamline incident response, helping customers achieve continuous business, even in the face of sophisticated attacks. When CrowdStrike prevents and detects malicious activity or a suspicious event, administrators can view the alert in Commvault Cloud, run Threat Scan to check for threats, and rapidly restore affected data to a previous, known-good state.

The collaboration underscores Commvault's commitment to proactively addressing the needs of modern enterprises and delivering solutions that enhance both cyber resilience and continuous business.

"The average organization has seen 8 cyber incidents in the last year, 4 of which are considered major.1 At Commvault, we are committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to not only safeguard their data but to enhance their overall cyber resilience," said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer, Commvault. "By partnering with CrowdStrike, we are combining our deep expertise in cyber resilience with their advanced threat detection capabilities, empowering our joint customers with faster response times and a stronger cyber resilience posture."

The integrated solution from Commvault and CrowdStrike leverages real-time threat intelligence from the Falcon platform, with Commvault Cloud's cloud-first cyber resilience capabilities. The key benefits of the integrated solution include:



Proactive Threat Detection: CrowdStrike's Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and AI-driven insights are designed to help businesses identify threats earlier, enabling faster response time and mitigation.

Accelerated Clean Data Recovery: Organizations can rapidly recover clean data by identifying the last known clean version, minimizing downtime and maintaining continuity – critical as recent global research shows 62% of respondents say either downtime or data loss associated with attacks has been disruptive.2

Streamlined Operations: The integration enables seamless collaboration between SecOps and ITOps teams, enhancing response and recovery processes through a unified workflow. Continuous Business: By reducing response times and downtime, the solution helps enterprises maintain critical operations even during sophisticated cyberattacks.

This latest collaboration with CrowdStrike builds on Commvault's growing ecosystem of leading security partners . Together with CrowdStrike, Commvault continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in threat detection, mitigation, and recovery, helping customers maintain business operations in the face of growing cyberattacks.

For More Information

To schedule a demo or learn more about this innovative solution, visit the Commvault and CrowdStrike joint partner page .

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT ) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere-at the lowest TCO.

1 DeMattia, A., & Gruber, D. (2024). Trends in CR/DR Plans: Contrast and Convergence – Final Survey Results [Unpublished data]. TechTarget, Inc.

2 DeMattia, A., & Gruber, D. (2024). Preparedness Gap: Why Cyber-recovery Demands a Different Approach from Disaster Recovery. TechTarget, Inc.

SOURCE COMMVAULT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED