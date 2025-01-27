Alona Lebedieva: Davos 2025 Challenges For Ukraine That Cannot Be Ignored

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KYIV, UKRAINE, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This year's Davos once again reminded the world that Ukraine remains at the center of global attention. On one hand, we are applauded for our resilience and immense potential. On the other, we face a simple yet tough question: how are we protecting investments and overcoming internal challenges like corruption? Unfortunately, our fight against it still only exists on paper.“Foreign investors are ready to put their money into Ukraine, but they want clear guarantees. Today, security is not only about military risks but also about transparent rules, protection of business from judicial arbitrariness, and corruption schemes. If the world used to doubt whether it was worth investing here at all, now the question is different: how can risks be minimized?” says Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-profile industrial-investment group of companies“Aurum Group.”Ukraine has many aces up its sleeve. Our defense sector is gaining momentum, increasingly independently meeting the needs of the Armed Forces. However, its further development directly depends on funds that we mostly have to seek abroad“At the same time, we have a huge reserve right under our feet: a real fight against corruption, especially at customs, could replenish the budget by billions. Today, this money simply flows into nowhere,” Lebedieva is convinced.On the sidelines of Davos, calls for a unified European security policy that includes Ukraine were once again heard. The world is increasingly realizing that our security is also the security of all of Europe. However, for this connection to work in real life, we must become a reliable partner, ready for swift and decisive changes.“The forum left a clear signal: security is the fundamental factor in everything that happens next. Investments go where there is trust, and trust is impossible without transparent rules of the game. Corruption is not only about morality or reputation; it's about colossal resources currently exploited by those who know how to 'bypass' the rules. If we want economic growth, it's time to put an end to these shadow schemes,” says Alona LebedievaIn conclusion, she noted,“The feeling after Davos is that we are standing at a Rubicon: great opportunities are opening up for Ukraine, but so are great challenges. Making a qualitative leap or staying in place now depends not only on the international community but also on ourselves. Are we ready to do the homework that our partners expect from us and that we ourselves need? The answer to this question depends on every citizen and leader in the country.”

