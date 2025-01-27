Kremlin says no indication of U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine yet

(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced on Monday that there has been no indication from Washington regarding potential talks between Russian President Vladimir and U.S. President Donald Trump. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, "So far, we have not received any signals from the Americans." However, he affirmed that Russia remains ready for dialogue and that the United States has also expressed openness to negotiations, though additional time might be needed to initiate discussions.



President Putin has consistently emphasized Moscow's willingness to engage in talks aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis. In a recent interview on Friday, he described his relationship with Trump as "pragmatic" and "trust-based" and reiterated Russia's openness to negotiations. However, he also pointed out that Kiev's prior ban on negotiations could complicate the legitimacy of any potential talks.



Meanwhile, President Trump voiced his eagerness to meet with Putin as soon as possible to work toward ending the war in Ukraine. Speaking via videolink to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Trump expressed his determination to facilitate peace. "I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon to get that war ended," he said.



The statements from both leaders suggest a shared interest in dialogue, but concrete steps toward negotiations have yet to be seen. With time and diplomatic coordination, the possibility of a meeting could become clearer in the future.

MENAFN27012025000045015839ID1109133217