Argentina’s Milei sharply criticizes European liberal ‘epidemic’

(MENAFN) Argentine President Javier Milei has sharply criticized European leaders and condemned "woke ideology," calling it an "epidemic" that needs to be eradicated. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Milei argued that the dominance of left-wing and progressive ideology is weakening. He framed the traditional values of the West as the "peak of the human species" and voiced his opposition to what he described as "wokeism," a term often used by right-wing groups to criticize progressive movements addressing social issues.



Milei contended that wokeism is trying to eliminate dissent and freedom, using its rhetoric to silence opposition and maintain a system that benefits its proponents. He pointed to the UK, accusing the government of suppressing protests and arresting citizens who exposed crimes committed by Muslim migrants. The Argentine president also criticized the European Union, alleging that Brussels annulled Romania’s presidential election after a right-wing candidate, Calin Georgescu, defeated liberal opponents in the first round.



For Milei, this “single thought regime” on issues like feminism, diversity, and immigration represents an ideological invasion that must be dismantled, calling it a “cancer” that threatens society.

