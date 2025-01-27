M23 rebels claim control of Goma amid chaos, escalating conflict

(MENAFN) The March 23 Movement (M23), a rebel group opposing the Republic of the Congo (DRC) army, announced on Monday that it has seized control of Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province and the largest city in eastern DRC. In a statement, the group declared the "liberation of the city" and claimed the "situation is under control" after issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to Congolese to surrender. On Saturday, the rebels demanded the disarmament of the DRC and their allies, marking their first of Goma since 2012, when they held the city for 10 days before retreating under international pressure.



By Sunday night, the rebels escalated their demands, ordering government troops to lay down their arms. According to local sources, several Congolese soldiers complied by handing over their weapons to UN peacekeepers stationed in Goma. While the DRC government has not officially commented on the situation, President Felix Tshisekedi chaired a high-level security meeting late Sunday as tensions mounted in the region.



Amid the conflict, chaos has erupted in Goma. Local media reported that at least 10 people were killed, and approximately 4,400 inmates escaped from Munzenze Prison during the unrest. UN-supported Radio Okapi revealed that prisoners set part of the facility on fire during clashes between M23 rebels and the DRC army, exacerbating the volatile situation.



Gunfire echoed throughout Goma from Sunday evening into Monday morning, with fighting intensifying in various parts of the city, including areas near the Rwandan border. UN sources confirmed the border with Rwanda was closed on Monday morning, sparking panic among residents fleeing to Gisenyi, a Rwandan border city. The escalating conflict has left Goma in turmoil, with thousands of lives disrupted.

