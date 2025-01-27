EVIQ and “BYD” Partner to Enhance Electric Vehicle Ownership in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Boopin) Saudi Arabia, Date- The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ), a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alfuttaim Electric Mobility representative of “BYD” in the Kingdom. This strategic alliance intends to expedite electric car adoption in the Kingdom by combining EVIQ's fast-charging infrastructure expertise with “BYD”'s customer base.



The MoU outlines major areas of collaboration, such as the implementation of a high-speed public charging infrastructure at “BYD” Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility locations throughout Saudi Arabia. The alliance will also provide charging packages to “BYD” customers, ensuring a seamless and accessible charging experience that meets global standards of quality, safety, and efficiency requirements.



EVIQ remains at the forefront of developing Saudi Arabia's EV ecosystem, with a goal of deploying over 5,000 chargers in strategic locations around the Kingdom by 2030. This collaboration with “BYD” demonstrates EVIQ's dedication to establishing strong local and international collaborations to lay a solid foundation for the sector. By providing widespread access to charging stations, EVIQ hopes to make EV ownership more which will help in accelerating the Kingdom's transition to a sustainable transportation future.



Commenting on the partnership, Mohammad Gazzaz, CEO of EVIQ, stated: "Our partnership with “BYD” Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility marks a significant milestone in transforming Saudi Arabia’s transportation landscape. By combining our expertise in fast-charging infrastructure with “BYD”’s expertise in electric mobility, we aim to deliver an unparalleled EV charging experience for EV owners in the Kingdom, contributing to the nation’s sustainability goals and Vision 2030 agenda."



“Strategic collaborations, such as this, are key to shaping a greener, more sustainable future for Saudi Arabia. The partnership between “BYD” and EVIQ aligns with our shared vision of driving sustainable mobility through cutting-edge EV technology and infrastructure. Together, we aim to empower EV adoption by providing accessible, efficient, and high-quality charging solutions across the Kingdom." – added Badr Khojandi, General Manager, “BYD” KSA.



The partnership supports EVIQ's aim of leading the Kingdom's EV transition, through developing a comprehensive charging network that provides convenience for EV owners, decreases carbon emissions, and promotes a better environment in Saudi Arabia.



In addition to deploying world-class infrastructure, EVIQ's cutting-edge Research & Development (R&D) Facility in Riyadh will play a critical role in testing and refining technologies for this collaboration, ensuring compatibility and efficiency tailored to the Saudi market.







