Insights from dubizzle’s Used Electric Vehicle Market Report 2024

As a leading classifieds platform in the UAE, dubizzle has emerged as a trusted portal with more than 7,000+ electric car listings. The platform's wide range of readily available services has also played an instrumental role in fostering consumer trust in the pre-owned car market.



The report, based on dubizzle trend analysis, highlights the shift of consumers towards sustainable vehicles along with developments and progress in electric car adoption during the past few years.



Commenting on the growth of the market in 2024, Aatif Rana, General Manager of dubizzle Cars, said:

"At dubizzle Cars, we're all about putting our customers first. By harnessing innovation and deep market insights, we’ve established a platform that seamlessly adapts to the dynamic UAE automotive market. According to our 2024 market analysis, the pre-owned car segment continues to experience steady growth, with a notable surge in the electric vehicle sector. Demand for EVs on dubizzle increased by 53% in 2024, accompanied by a 47% rise in total EV listings, reflecting a significant shift in consumer preferences. This shift aligns with Dubai’s commitment to sustainability and its vision to reduce carbon emissions as part of the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative. As the government enhances infrastructure and incentives for EV adoption, individuals are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of eco-friendly transportation.



We take pride in playing an active role in this transformation by offering solutions and leveraging our deep market knowledge and innovative services to expand our offerings. This includes a diverse range of electric vehicle brands, aiming not only to support the country’s sustainability goals but also to empower customers to make informed, environmentally conscious choices in their car-buying journey."



Following are the key highlights of dubizzle’s pre-owned electric car market report 2024.



● Tesla has remained a market leader with its 36% share; whereas, established brands like Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche have secured spots in the top 10 brands list.

● Tesla has continued its domination in the sedan and SUV categories. Tesla’s Model 3 and Model S have ranked in the top 3 popular sedans. Whereas, Model Y and Model X have been the top 2 most popular used electric SUVs.

● Besides Tesla, Porsche Taycan, BMW i3, and BYD HAN have also remained popular among consumers in search of used electric sedans in the UAE.

● For SUV enthusiasts, other preferred options include Volkswagen iD4, BMW iX, and Honda ENS1.



Used Electric Car Market Trends in 2024



In recent years, the UAE has become a hotspot for the growth and facilitation of sustainable mobility trends. The government has announced policies and taken multiple initiatives dedicated to increasing electric car adoption across the country. The establishment of new charging stations, around 1,000 in Dubai by 2025 and 70,000 in Abu Dhabi by 2030, supports EV users in across the Emirate. Moreover, feasible financing and electrification of public and government transport are only a few of the initiatives undertaken.



In synergy with the government, technological advancements and the inclusion of innovative features in electric cars have also contributed to the growth. Where Tesla has embedded 4680 Battery Technology in its cars, BMW has offered fifth-generation eDrive innovation, showing the dedication of leading brands towards increasing efficiency. These adaptations in electric cars garnered significant attention from used car buyers, raising the EV demand in the pre-owned car market.



● BYD has followed Tesla on the popularity index with its Song Plus, Seagull and HAN EVs.

● After the top two spots, the dominance of German car makes has been noticed. Volkswagen with its iD series, BMW with the i Series and Mercedes-Benz with the EQ series have secured 3rd, 4th and 5th spot, respectively.

● Audi and Porsche have also been among the preferred brands for buying used electric cars.

● In the used electric sedan segment, Tesla has taken the lead, followed by Porsche and BMW.

● Consumers in search of used electric sedans have also opted for BYD’s HAN and Mercedes’ EQS and EQE models.

● In the used electric SUV category, Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW, Honda, Audi and BYD have commanded the top spots. New entrants including Avatr and Chery have also remained strong contenders.



With the latest models available on dubizzle, the most popular used luxury sedan, the Tesla Model 3 has been listed with an average sales price ranging from AED 120,600 to AED 195,000 for the 2020 to 2024 models. For the Porsche Taycan, the sales prices have been averaged between AED 389,900 and AED 466,900 for the 2021 to 2024 models. The third position has been held by another Tesla car, the Model S with an average sales price of AED 200,700 for the 2022 model and AED 350,000 for the 2023 model.



The model popular used electric SUV, Tesla Model Y has been listed with an average sales price of AED 140,000 to AED 207,400 for the 2020 to 2024 models. Meanwhile, the sales prices of the used Tesla Model X have averaged between AED 232,100 and AED 389,200 for the 2020 to 2024 models. Volkswagen iD.4 with third rank on the popular used electric SUVs has an average sales price of AED 100,600 and AED 112,800 for the 2021 and 2022 models, respectively.



Overall, dubizzle’s pre-owned electric car market analysis reveals tremendous growth, marked by shifting user preferences and market dynamics, favouring sustainable mobility trends. The development of top-notch charging infrastructure, increased vehicle options, various EV owner-exclusive benefits and incentivised ownership costs further underpins the rapidly expanding electric car market.







