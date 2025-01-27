Boost Mobile Recognized As The #1 Mobile Network In New York City

Jan 27, 2025, 08:02 ET













Boost Mobile leads in network performance and reliability across NYC – ahead of AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon – according to independent third-party industry expert umlaut in their recently published NYC Audit Report.

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile is the best and most reliable network in New York City (NYC), according to umlaut's latest NYC Audit Report.[i] Based on data collected from real network users, Boost Mobile ranked first in several categories, including network performance, reliability and data.

The report , which measured the performance of all major mobile networks in New York City, crowned the Boost Mobile Network as the leader in the following categories:



#1 Network in NYC : Boost Mobile achieved the highest overall score in mobile network performance, beating the closest competitor by 26 points.

#1 Network for Reliability in NYC : Boost Mobile was rated the most reliable network with more consistent connectivity than any other network competitor. #1 in Data Performance and Reliability in NYC : Boost Mobile leads in data performance and reliability, delivering faster speeds and more dependable internet access across the city than competing networks.

"Boost Mobile is proud to be recognized by umlaut as the best and most reliable mobile network in New York City," said Eben Albertyn, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Boost Mobile. "Today Boost Mobile operates America's newest and only 5G standalone Open RAN network that features American vendors and infrastructure. We built a modern network in just three short years that already rivals legacy networks in NYC."

"With the best network in New York City and unlimited 5G plans at a fraction of the cost compared to competitors, there's never been a better time to switch to Boost Mobile," added Albertyn.

Lightning-Fast and Reliable 5G

Customers can enjoy 5G speeds on the latest devices, including iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series, as well as affordable 5G smartphones like the Summit 5G and Celero5G+, available exclusively from Boost Mobile . Whether streaming your favorite HD content, using generative AI to enhance productivity, making video calls or gaming with friends, Boost Mobile's 5G network delivers fast connectivity wherever you go.

"At Boost Mobile, we're focused on delivering customers real value, in contrast to other carriers that are overcharging consumers for 5G wireless and putting restrictions around how they purchase," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "With our brand new nationwide 5G network and affordable plans, we're making it easier than ever for people to switch to Boost Mobile and save hundreds of dollars annually compared to other major carriers – all without requiring a contract or trade-in."

Plus, new and existing customers can receive a free year of service on Boost Mobile's Unlimited $25/month plan when they purchase an eligible 5G phone, including the latest Apple and Samsung devices, on BoostMobile .[ii]

With Boost Mobile now officially the best and most reliable network in New York City-and fast 5G speeds nationwide-it's a no-brainer! Switch to Boost Mobile today.

Visit BoostMobile to explore the latest offers and start saving.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability, and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).

[i] Independent third-party umlaut conducted a network audit of New York City including drive and walk tests from Oct. 2024.

[ii] Must purchase an eligible phone outright to receive a free year of service. Taxes and fees extra.

