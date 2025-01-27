Oman Sail hosts Winter Training Camp for 21 young sailors in five international racing classes

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 27 January 2025, Muscat – Oman Sail is hosting its first training camp of the year when sailors from the Mussanah, Al Mouj Muscat, and Sur Sailing Schools convene in Mussanah from 26 January to 13 February. The Winter Training Camp brings together sailors in Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and 29er classes with the aim of improving on tactical and technical aspects of sailing by learning from each other and Oman Sail’s expert coaches.

The training camp will be led by Sultan Al Zadjali, Oman Sail’s Optimist Coach, and Munther Al Kindi and Ahmed Al Wahaibi, coaches of the ILCA class. During the two week camp, the coaches will aim to ensure sailors are in peak physical and mental condition in anticipation of several upcoming regattas.

The most impressive ILCA 4 and ILCA 6 sailors will also have the chance to join the ASYAD Sailing Team for this year’s sailing events – a calendar which includes: Winter Cup, GCC Beach Games, Oman Sailing Championship and Mussanah Race Week.

Sultan Al Zadjali, Oman Sail’s Optimist coach, said, “The Winter Training Camp is an opportunity early in the year to gather our most promising sailors in all classes together for two weeks of focused sailing tuition in an encouraging environment at our world class venue at the Mussanah Sailing School.”

“We head into a busy year with optimism and the chance for our sailors to be part of the ASYAD Sailing Team for the season is an excellent opportunity to develop at a high level. We look forward to seeing our talented young sailors out on the water in Mussanah and guiding them towards reaching their undoubted potential,” he added.

Following the conclusion of the training camp, Oman Sail’s Optimist squad will travel to Thailand to take part in the Admiral’s Cup before heading to Doha for the 2025 Qatar International Optimist Regatta in February. Later in the year, Oman Sail will host the 2025 IODA Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship in Mussanah from 25 October to 1 November 2025.







MENAFN27012025006631014410ID1109133000