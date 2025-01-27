U.S. Elevator Manufacturing Industry Market Report 2025, With Coverage Of Schindler, Otis Worldwide, One And TK Elevator

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevator in the US - Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Elevator Manufacturing industry is composed of companies that produce elevator cars, hoisting systems and escalators for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. Demand for this industry is largely based on trends in the Construction sector, as buildings with multiple floors typically need elevators to move people and equipment between floors quickly and safely. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a weakened construction sector, as work-from-home capabilities and growing economic uncertainty reduced demand for new construction projects.

More recently, elevated interest rates have constrained investment into construction, while manufacturing construction has benefitted from federal policies. A rate cut in 2024 provides a bright spot, however. Ultimately, revenue is set to have fallen at a five year CAGR of 0.9% to reach $4.2 billion through the end of 2024, including an expected 0.3% increase in 2024 alone.

Trends and Insights



High interest rates have hampered construction activity . Elevated borrowing costs deter significant investments, impacting non-residential construction projects. The high expense of long-term loans discourages new, large-scale developments. Rate cuts have begun in 2024.

A tepid Construction sector impacts elevator producers . Growing economic uncertainty and overall higher costs discourage new constructions, limiting demand for elevators.

Basing operations near major construction companies benefits manufacturers . Geographical proximity enables elevator producers to maintain positive relationships with key buyers. Competition from foreign manufacturers is limited because of high transportation costs . Shipping elevators is a more expensive process, preventing imported elevators from taking over the market.

Market size and recent performance (2014-2029)

Industry revenue has declined at a CAGR of 0.9 % over the past five years, to reach an estimated in 2024.

Company Coverage Includes:



Schindler Group

Otis Worldwide

One Inc. TK Elevator

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

