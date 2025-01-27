Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market Expected To Reach USD 15.85 Billion By 2032, Growing At 9.00% CAGR | GE Appliances, Lynx Grills, Fire Magic Grills

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outdoor kitchen appliances are purpose-built equipment suited for outdoor cooking, eating and recreation areas that typically involve, grills, refrigerators, pizza ovens and sinks, etc. These appliances are designed to resist all extreme weather as a design feature with improved usability for both man and machine and with added beauty.

According to Introspective Research, the Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market was valued at USD 7.30 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 15.85 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The latest research of worldwide home improvement spending, not only the investment in upgrading home functions and appearance, but also there is a strong correlation with the rise of the Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market. China, who is at the forefront of the world with expenditure of $994.5 billion in spending, and the United States, with $932.7 billion as of now, demonstrate a particular emphasis on hardware and DIY tools, which, in turn, have contributed significantly to outdoor facilities such as outdoor kitchen. This development is based on the increasing demand of home owners on customized outdoor living areas, such as the incidences of grilling, smoking, and other outdoor cooking devices. New Zealand's leadership in per-capita expenditures $3,240 reinforces the world trend toward expensive house improvements, frequently focusing on outside kitchens, which respond to the appeal for both functional and social outdoor spaces.

Also, areas like Europe and the Middle East show how local tastes shape market forces. European countries focus on quality and style and are, therefore, important customers in the premium field of outdoor kitchen appliances. In the meantime, countries like Qatar, with per-capita spending of $1,590, focus on luxury home improvements, including high-end outdoor entertainment spaces and modern conveniences. India's robust home improvement spending of $286.851 billion, driven by urbanization and middle-class growth, mirrors increasing demand for outdoor appliances in multifunctional spaces. Together, these trends illustrate the alignment between home improvement spending patterns and the expanding demand for outdoor kitchen solutions globally.

Top Market Drivers :

Increasing Trend of Outdoor Living and Entertainment – The increased demand to upgrade outdoor areas in to leisure/entertainment areas is a key impetus behind the outdoor kitchen appliances market. There is a growing trend toward outdoor dining and cooking facilities (e.g., grills, pizza ovens and refrigeration units) among consumers to enhance their lifestyle and develop access to novel cooking experiences in the open air.

Rising Disposable Income and Luxury Home Sales – Increased disposable income, especially in the OECD countries, also motivates the consumers to spend more on the luxury home appliance upgrades, such as luxury outdoor kitchen appliances. The global increase in luxury home sales further propels market growth as these homes often come equipped with advanced and stylish outdoor cooking facilities.

Technological Advancements in Appliances – Technological advancements, such as smart connectivity, energy-saving, and multi-functionality, are fueling the demand for outdoor kitchen appliances. State-of-the-art features, such as smart grills, appliances with energy efficient LED lights, and so on, attract technocrats and advocates of sustainability, which makes the market grow up.

Key Challenges :

High Costs and Maintenance – The high cost of buying, installing, and maintaining installed outdoor kitchen equipment presents a barrier to market expansion. The problem is further aggravated by adverse weather conditions, by which the appliances are being exposed to rain, sunshine and snow, and this leads to the need of maintenance from time to time and that may discourage the prospective buyers.

Seasonal Usage and Weather Dependency – The production and use of outdoor kitchens are heavily affected by season and weather, reducing their potential use in locations with extreme winters or frequent adverse natural weather. This dependency decreases the attractiveness/adoption of the market in areas where outdoor cooking is not possible most of the time of year.

Competition from Indoor Appliances – The never-ending evolution of indoor kitchen appliances often more functional and used all over the year, leads to competition for outdoor counterparts. Especially in urban environments where outdoor kitchens have restricted space for, indoor improvements are given top priority and impacts the expansion of the outdoor kitchen appliance market.

Opportunities for Growth :

Expansion in Hospitality and Commercial Sectors – As the number of outdoor kitchen installations in hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals increases to better serve guests, there is a large opportunity for market growth. These commercial uses can create a market for high-quality, long lasting products/appliances specifically designed for the demands of the hospitality industry.

Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific – As the middle class expands and the living standards improve in the major countries such as China and India, outdoor kitchen appliances constitute an attractive market. Manufacturers stand at the threshold to bring low cost and culturally sensitive products to satisfy the changing taste of these developing economies.

Smart Technology Integration – Blending IoT and AI in outdoor appliances is a powerful opportunity to appeal to techie consumers. Incorporations such as remote control, energy saving, and improved convenience with the extensive use of smart connectivity can help expand the market attraction and the number of uses of outdoor kitchen appliances.

Regional Analysis of the Outdoor Kitchen Appliances :

North America holds the largest proportion of the global Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market approximately 40.18% in 2023 . This control is founded upon the cultural association (in the region) of the natural environment, and countries with a shared cultural value to "live in the open air," such as the USA and Canada, where home owners/builders often focus on functional and amenity outdoor spaces. Popularity of grilling and barbecuing at social events leads to a higher demand for outdoor kitchen devices, such as grills, smokers and pizza ovens. The high disposal incomes of the region and the demand for premium home improvement products and an increasing demand for home improvements/renovations in the region are, in the increasingly, going to feed into the market growth of the outdoor kitchen in North America. North America is expected to maintain its market share, in line with the growing popularity of outdoor living spaces.

Segment Analysis :

Dominating Segment by Product Type: Grills

The Grills segment dominates the Global Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market, holding over 42.31% of the market share in 2023 . This dominance can be attributed to the popularity of outdoor cooking, especially barbecuing, which has become a favored pastime for many, coupled with the rise in disposable income and an increasing preference for outdoor living spaces globally.

Dominating Segment by End User: Residential

In the Global Outdoor Kitchen Appliances Market, the Residential segment holds the largest share, accounting for over 55.21% of the market in 2023 . This significant dominance is primarily due to the increasing trend of enhancing outdoor living spaces for personal use, driven by a rise in home renovations, the desire for outdoor entertainment areas, and an overall increase in disposable income among homeowners.

Key Manufacturers :

GE Appliances (GEA) (USA)

Lynx Grills (USA)

Fire Magic Grills (USA)

Coyote Outdoor Living (USA)

DCS Appliances (USA)

Napoleon Home Comfort Barrie Inc (Canada)

Hestan Outdoor (USA)

The Middleby Corporation LLC (USA)

Superior Equipment Solutions (USA)

Alfresco Grills (USA)

Blaze Outdoor Products (USA)

KitchenAid (USA)

Weber-Stephen Products LLC (USA)

Traeger (USA) Elkay (USA), and Other Active Players



Key Developments :

In January 2025 , North American Kitchen Solutions, Inc. (NAKS), a leader in foodservice equipment, has acquired Custom Kitchen Fabricator (CKF), a renowned manufacturer of NSF-listed stainless-steel surfaces, strengthening its market position and manufacturing capabilities. This strategic move combines CKF's 40+ years of expertise with NAKS' innovation, expanding their ability to deliver top-tier solutions to the commercial cooking industry.

In March 2024 , GE Appliances has unveiled a new portfolio of 36 slide-in gas and electric ranges, led by the GE® 30" Slide-In Electric Convection Range with features like the EasyWashTM Oven Tray and No Preheat Air Fry, enhancing convenience and efficiency. With innovative cooking modes, faster preheating, and WiFi connectivity, this line-up addresses key pain points, catering to the evolving outdoor kitchen appliances market.

In February 2024 , Current Backyard, backed by W. C. Bradley Co., has launched the innovative Current Model G Dual-Zone Electric Grill and Electric Griddle, featuring smart home connectivity, precise dual-zone temperature control, and zero emissions. These appliances, starting at $899, redefine outdoor cooking with energy efficiency, app-controlled features, and customizable options, catering to the growing demand in the outdoor kitchen appliances market.

