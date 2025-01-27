Indiana Community Health Centers Save The State Of Indiana $940 Million In Medicaid Costs In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis of 2023 data conducted by the Indiana Primary Care Association (IPHCA) and Capital Link, highlights the transformative impact Community Health Centers have on Indiana's health and economic well-being.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Indiana's Community Health Centers play an essential role in providing access to high-quality, comprehensive primary care to Hoosiers. By providing comprehensive and affordable services, they not only strengthen the health of individuals, but drive economic and systemic efficiencies that benefit all Hoosiers. A new analysis of 2023 data conducted by the Indiana Primary Health Care Association (IPHCA) and Capital Link, demonstrates this impact.

In 2023 Community Health Centers provided comprehensive primary services to 731,729 Hoosiers, 85% of whom are classified as low-income (below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level), and over 50% of whom are covered by Indiana's Medicaid program.

Through these services, Community Health Centers provided significant savings to Indiana's Medicaid program. Based on recent research, patients of Community Health Center covered by Medicaid incurred 24% lower costs compared to patients in other settings, resulting in an estimated $943.7 million in Medicaid savings in 2023. Additionally, Community Health Centers saved Indiana's overall health system an estimated $1.4 billion, by reducing emergency room visits through preventative services and excelling in managing chronic diseases.

"Community Health Centers are the backbone of Indiana's healthcare system, ensuring access to care for all Hoosiers while generating tremendous cost savings for the State," said [Ben Harvey, CEO of IPHCA]. "At a time of critical debate on how to address Indiana's growing Medicaid costs, this report underscores the value of investment in primary health care as both a public health and economic strategy."

