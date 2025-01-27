Empower Brands Celebrates Six Companies Named To Franchise Business Review's 2025 Top Franchises List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Being named to the FBR 2025 Top Franchises list is an honor for any franchise brand, but having six franchises make the list shows how committed Empower Brands is across all of our offerings to our owners," said Empower Brands CEO Scott Zide. "This feat is a credit to our entire team and our continuous dedication in ensuring our franchisees get the training and operational support they need to thrive. The distinction is made even more special by the fact that these companies are chosen based upon the satisfaction of the brands' franchisees."

This is FBR's 20th year of honoring the top-ranked franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at .

FBR, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

The six Empower Brands franchises were among more than 350 franchise brands, representing over 34,000 franchise owners, that participated in FBR's research. These companies' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

All six of these companies have made the Top Franchises list in the past. Jan-Pro Systems International was also named by FBR as one of the Most Profitable Franchises in 2020. FRSTeam was named as an FBR Top Low-Cost Franchise in 2023 and 2020, as a Most Profitable Franchise in 2020 and as one of the Most Innovative Franchises in 2019.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that owner satisfaction among the 2025 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners averages 30% higher than other franchise brands," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to providing unbiased data to prospective franchise buyers to help them identify the best franchise opportunities based on actual feedback and experiences from current owners. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the Top 200 Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands is an award-winning franchise platform consisting of industry-leading commercial and residential service providers across North America. Empower Brands include: Archadeck Outdoor Living, Bumble Roofing, Canopy Lawn Care, Conserva Irrigation, FRSTeam, Jan Pro Systems International, Koala Insulation, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, Superior Fence & Rail, and Wallaby Windows. At Empower Brands, our passion is to champion the success of our franchisees. For more information about Empower Brands, visit .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at . To read our publications, visit .

