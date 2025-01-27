Temperatures in Mongolia’s Otgon soum drop to minus 44.4 degrees Celsius

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, temperatures in Otgon soum, a district in Zavkhan province in western Mongolia, dropped to an extreme minus 44.4 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest temperature recorded in the country this winter. This severe cold occurred during the overnight hours from Saturday to Sunday, according to a report from Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring.



The weather agency indicated that this temperature represents the lowest recorded so far this winter season in Mongolia, with forecasts suggesting that colder-than-average temperatures will persist throughout the winter months across most of the country.



Mongolia is known for its notoriously harsh winters, which are heavily influenced by the Siberian high-pressure system. This weather system brings cold air from Siberia, contributing to the extremely low temperatures the country experiences.



The country’s strongly continental climate means that long, bitterly cold winters are common, with temperatures typically hovering around minus 25 degrees Celsius. The recent temperature drop in Otgon soum is just one example of the severe winter conditions that the population faces each year.

