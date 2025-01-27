Hamas refuses Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians in Gaza to Egypt, Jordan

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Hamas firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan. In a public statement, the group labeled the plan as an "aggressive scheme" designed to forcibly displace Palestinians and undermine their national rights.



Hamas emphasized that the Palestinian people, who have suffered from "genocide and forced displacement" under Israeli occupation—particularly in northern Gaza—remain resolutely committed to their land and their historical rights. The group asserted that Palestinians would never accept any plan aimed at uprooting or displacing them from their homeland.



In addition, Hamas called on the U.S. government to end its support for Israeli policies that they believe violate Palestinian rights. They condemned the continuation of such policies, viewing them as contributing to the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people.



The group also appealed to Arab and Islamic countries, particularly Egypt and Jordan, urging them to reaffirm their opposition to the displacement of Palestinians. Hamas called for these nations to stand in solidarity with Palestinians by supporting the reconstruction of Gaza and reinforcing Palestinian presence on their land.

