Trump administration works on plan to save TikTok

(MENAFN) The administration is reportedly working on a plan to save TikTok, involving Oracle and a group of external investors to manage the app's global operations. According to National Public (NPR), under the proposed deal, ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, will retain a minority stake, but Oracle will oversee critical aspects such as the app's algorithm, data collection, and software updates. Oracle already provides the infrastructure for TikTok’s internet operations.



Sources familiar with the discussions told NPR that the arrangement would result in U.S. investors owning a majority stake in TikTok. However, the deal's terms are still being finalized, and adjustments could be made. The deal aims to ensure Oracle has effective oversight of TikTok's operations, while ByteDance will retain partial ownership.



This initiative follows an executive order signed by President Trump on his inauguration day, which delays for 75 days the law banning TikTok’s operations in the U.S. due to concerns over potential misuse of American data by the Chinese-owned app.



Meanwhile, Trump expressed openness to the idea of Elon Musk purchasing TikTok if the Tesla CEO were interested. Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company, led by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, has also indicated interest in investing in TikTok should Musk or other investors acquire the social media platform.

