The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Begins 2025 Conference And Event Space Refresh

The Houstonian Hotel will unveil a remarkable refresh of its rooms, board rooms, and event spaces, reflecting the beauty, strength, and warm hospitality that define The Houstonian.

An elegant and custom-designed statement lighting fixture will float down the middle of the corridor, just outside the Aspen Room.

Guests can anticipate uninterrupted experiences, as each of the three renovation phases has been carefully planned to minimize disruption.

The ten-month transformation will unfold in phases, unveiling stunning reimagining of all meeting and event spaces, from grand ballrooms to elegant board rooms.

- Cindy Lee, Director of SalesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa proudly announces a visionary transformation of its conference and event spaces, including ballrooms, meeting rooms, board rooms, and corridors. Designed to elevate every gathering into an unforgettable experience, this reimagining will embody The Houstonian's signature blend of timeless elegance and modern sophistication, tailored for today's discerning meeting planners.Located in the heart of Houston and inspired by its 27-acre wooded landscape, the redesigned spaces will incorporate a color palette of muted taupes, grays, and blues with organic textures, elevated finishes, and delicate floral motifs, blending The Houstonian's timeless Texas charm with a contemporary touch. The neutral décor can seamlessly adapt to any occasion, from weddings to corporate gatherings, making it effortless for event planners to create a vibrant and personal atmosphere.To bring the design process to life, The Houstonian conducted focus groups with meeting and wedding planners, along with long-time vendors. This collaboration was intended to ensure a thoughtful approach while keeping the attendees' experiences at The Houstonian a top priority throughout the design and construction phases."Our focus groups told us what planners want most - top-notch amenities, neutral palettes, and comfortable spaces for attendees to gather and be inspired by their surroundings," said Larissa Lachniet, Director of Sales & Catering Operations.Two new executive meeting spaces, the Mahogany and Teak Rooms, will feature a board room with elegant fixtures and state-of-the-art audiovisual and an adjoining library with custom millwork, built-in credenzas, and sophisticated dark gray, taupe, and blue accents. The rooms can be customized into a hospitality suite or a flexible space for nearly any occasion without the need for additional furnishings.On the upper level of the conference center, meeting rooms, ballrooms, and hallways are designed to harmoniously connect the indoors to the beauty just outside the windows. An elegant and custom-designed statement lighting fixture will float down the middle of the corridor, just outside the Aspen Room. High ceilings and natural light will fill the corridor from above, and curated furniture pieces will provide relaxing areas for guests to gather. The distinctively designed areas will continue to make The Houstonian an ideal destination for C-suite meetings, high-level retreats, and executive conferences, setting a new standard for business gatherings in the Bayou City."There is true authenticity and friendliness at The Houstonian. Our unique and enticing on-site experiences and menus are all about Texas and how we love to entertain," said Cindy Lee, Director of Sales. "In addition to this complete refresh, our resort property offers on-site chef-driven restaurants, a renowned fitness club, and an award-winning spa all in one place."Specializing in friendly, anticipatory service has made the iconic Houstonian Hotel a sought-after destination for nearly 50 years. The hotel will continue its thoughtful hospitality throughout this phased transformation. Guests can anticipate uninterrupted experiences, as each of the three renovation phases has been carefully planned to minimize disruption.Locally owned and independently operated, The Houstonian is dedicated to preserving Houston's rich heritage while enhancing its reputation as a premier destination. This transformation reflects The Houstonian's dedication to excellence and to the legacy it has built over generations.Photos available here.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston's historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush's time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a“Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club's luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, a cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club's grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery at The Houstonian. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation.

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.

