Spokesman: Enemy Often Uses Decoys During UAV Attacks On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the war with Russia, the SBGSU mobile firing groups shot down more than 300 strike and reconnaissance UAVs. During on the territory of Ukraine using UAVs, the enemy often uses decoys.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko on television, Ukrinform reports.

“I can note that the mobile firing groups of the State Border Guard Service have shot down more than 300 UAVs during the war, which the enemy launched on our territory - both strike and reconnaissance types. Most of them are Shaheds , of course, and most of them were downed last year,” said Demchenko.

According to him, during attacks on the territory of Ukraine using UAVs, the enemy often uses decoys to distract the main firepower.

“There are much fewer such cases on the territory along the border with Belarus. Most of the attempts to enter the country come from the territory of Russia, in particular, from the Sumy and Chernihiv directions. The enemy is also actively launching such air strikes or distractions in the southern direction,” he noted.

Border guards destroy Russian EW system, antenna equipment in southern Ukraine

Demchenko added that the length of the border with the terrorist country is quite large, and the Russians are trying to look for routes to launch drones to fly as far into the territory of Ukraine as possible. According to him, mobile firing groups, which are joined by units of the State Border Guard Service, destroy such UAVs as much as possible.

The photo is illustrative: Getty Images