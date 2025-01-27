In Dnipro, Drone Attack Partially Destroyed Roof, Technical Floor Of 9-Story Building

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, an enemy attack drone hit a nine-story residential building in Dnipro.

The head of the Dnipro District Military Administration, Vyacheslav Mamonov, told journalists at the site of the hit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, around two in the morning, an enemy attack drone hit a nine-story residential building in the city of Dnipro. The roof and technical floor were partially destroyed. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” he said.

Experts are establishing what kind of drone the Russian invaders used to target civilians. A fire broke out at the site of the hit, and rescuers were working.

The police are currently accepting reports of damaged property. Organizations have been engaged to provide all necessary assistance, hot meals have been organized for the local population and a warming center has been set up.

War update: 166 engagements along frontline including 78 insector over past day

“The police are recording the damage, and utility companies are helping people close their windows. About 50 windows have been damaged,” the official said.

As reported, three high-rise buildings in Dnipro were damaged in a nighttime drone attack by the Russian Federation. A fire broke out in one of them and was extinguished by rescuers.

Photo: Dnipropetrovska RMA