United Kingdom Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025: A $8.25 Billion Market By 2029, Rising At A Compound Annual Growth Rate Of 14.35%

The U.K. Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 3.69 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 8.25 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 14.35%. Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.K. Data Center Colocation - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.K. Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 3.69 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 8.25 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 14.35%.

The U.K. is a leading market for colocation services in Europe, with around 225 operational colocation data centers. London plays a pivotal role as a data center hub, but cities across the U.K. are emerging as key locations for data infrastructure development.

The U.K. data center colocation market is highly competitive, with both local and global players including Equinix, VIRTUS Data Centres, Digital Realty, Ark Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, and Vantage Data Centers (Next Generation Data) operating in the region. These operators majorly provide wholesale colocation services to meet the growing demand. Furthermore, hyperscale self-built activities in the market during the forecast period might reduce the demand for hyperscale colocation from a few operators. However, the industry is expected to see higher take-up of wholesale colocation spaces by AI companies.

London offers diverse opportunities for industrial development in strategic locations such as South Wales, North and South Staffordshire, Leicestershire, Derbyshire, South Yorkshire, Northumberland, County Durham, Fife, and Midlothian. Also, sustainability and energy efficiency are becoming increasingly important in the United Kingdom data center colocation market.

REPORT SCOPE:

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of core & shell Vs. installed vs. utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing United Kingdom data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about the industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in the United Kingdom by several industries.

The study on sustainability status in the United Kingdom.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the United Kingdom.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the United Kingdom.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the United Kingdom



Facilities Covered (Existing): 225



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 37



Coverage: 85 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the United Kingdom



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)



Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)



Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)



Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the U.K. data center colocation industry.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location. VENDOR LANDSCAPE Existing Operators

Equinix

Virtus Data Centres

Ark Data Centres

Digital Realty

Telehouse

Vantage Data Centers

Global Switch

CyrusOne

NTT Global Data Centers

Colt Data Centre Services Other Operators Upcoming Colocation Operators

Ada Infrastructure

CloudHQ

Digital Reef

EID LLP

Global Technical Realty & KKR

J Mould

Kennedy Wilson

Link Park Heathrow

Wilton International

Humber Tech Park Yondr KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the United Kingdom?

Who are the new entrants in the United Kingdom's data center industry?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the United Kingdom by 2029? What factors are driving the U.K. data center colocation market? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 61 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered United Kingdom



Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in the United Kingdom

8.2. Sustainability Status in the United Kingdom

8.3. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in the United Kingdom

8.4. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. Upcoming Colocation Operator

12. Quantitative Summary

For more information about this report visit

