Comprehensive IT And Internet Position Descriptions Guide Updated For 2025 Compliance Standards

The IT Job Descriptions updated to reflect latest compliance requirements
The Internet and IT Position Descriptions HandiGuide was completed in 2025 and is over 900 plus pages, which includes sample organization charts, a job progression matrix, and 331 Internet and IT job descriptions. The book addresses all mandated requirements, including the ADA, and is in an easy to use format. If you have ordered this in the past look at the version history to see the changes we have made and consider ordering the update service.
Also included with the HandiGuide are tools to help you expand, evaluate and define your enterprise's Human Resource requirements.
Those tools include:
Job Evaluation Questionnaire Position Description Questionnaire Job Progression Matrix (Job Family Classifications) Sexual Harassment and other key employment issues Best Practices for resume screening Best Practices for phone screening Employee Termination Checklist (Electronic Form)
The 331 positions include all of the functions within the IT group. The Job Descriptions have been updated to be compliant with PCI-DSS, GDPR, CCAP, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, CobiT, and the ITIL standards. The job descriptions are all structured to focus on "Best Practices" as defined by the IT Productivity Center to meet the requirements of World Class Enterprises. They are ready to use and easily modified to meet your enterprise's unique requirements.
They are:
Chief Information Officer(CIO) Chief Information Officer (CIO) - Small Enterprise Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Chief Security Officer (CSO) Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO) Chief Data Officer Chief Digital Officer Chief Mobility Officer Chief Product Officer Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Data Protection Officer (DPO) Data Scientist Digital Brand Manager Director Electronic Commerce Director Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance Manager Blockchain Architecture Manager Data Center Manager Data Security Manager Green Initiatives Manager IoT Manager Metrics Manager Wireless Systems Metrics Measurement Analyst AI Architect Android Programmer Blockchain developer Disaster Recovery Coordinator LLM Developer Information Assurance Analyst Internet/Intranet Administrator IT Security Engineer PCI-DSS Coordinator Programmer Project Manager Object Programmer Security Architect Social Media Specialist UNIX System Administrator Windows System Administrator Webmaster
