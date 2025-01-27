Resolute Appoints Dr. Gurmeet Soni Bhalla To Shape The Future Of Prevention, Wellbeing & Longevity At Resolute

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Resolute, an innovative intelligence combining advanced AI, diagnostics, and behavioral science, today announced the appointment of Dr. Gurmeet Soni Bhalla to a key leadership role. With over 25 years of clinical expertise, Dr. Bhalla will help bridge the gap between traditional and AI-driven health optimization, advancing Resolute's mission to transform how people understand and improve their health.



Dr. Bhalla brings comprehensive expertise spanning pediatrics, immunology, and preventive medicine, with specialized training from KMC Manipal, the National Board in New Delhi, and Savita Medical College, Chennai. Through leadership roles at leading hospitals in Bangalore such as Wockhardt, Fortis, and Rainbow Children's Hospital, she has consistently advocated for a more integrated, preventive approach to healthcare.



“Medicine is evolving beyond the traditional model of treating illness to a new paradigm of optimizing health,” said Dr. Gurmeet Soni Bhalla .“The rising burden of chronic diseases and increasing health awareness are driving us toward Medicine 2.0 – where prevention is as critical as treatment. By combining clinical expertise with AI-driven insights, we can identify risks early and implement personalized interventions that truly enhance quality of life.”



Advancing Medical Innovation

In her role at Resolute, Dr. Bhalla will focus on creating frameworks where medical expertise and AI technology can work synergistically to deliver better health outcomes. Her six-year journey in longevity medicine aligns perfectly with Resolute's mission to optimize not just lifespan, but healthspan – the years of life spent in good health.

“The future of healthcare lies in this convergence of preventive medicine and technology,” Dr. Bhalla emphasizes.“Through Resolute's AI-powered platform, we can now analyze trends, predict health risks, and create personalized intervention strategies at scale. This isn't just about preventing disease – it's about empowering individuals to achieve their optimal state of health.”



Shaping the Future of Health

“Dr. Bhalla's appointment marks a significant step in Resolute's evolution,” said Srinivasa Vivek, Co-founder of Resolute .“As we push the boundaries of health intelligence through AI and advanced diagnostics, her deep clinical expertise will help us ensure our innovations translate into meaningful health outcomes. Together, we're working to make sophisticated health optimization accessible and impactful for everyone.”



The collaboration between Dr. Bhalla and Resolute represents a shared vision for the future of health – one where cutting-edge technology and medical expertise combine to create personalized, proactive health solutions. Dr. Bhalla's experience in implementing preventive health strategies will be crucial in developing Resolute's evidence-based protocols and ensuring that technological innovations remain grounded in sound medical science.



About Resolute

Resolute is reshaping health intelligence by seamlessly integrating advanced AI, precision diagnostics, and behavioral science to transform how the world achieves healthspan and longevity. Through hyper-personalized health journeys and evidence-backed protocols, Resolute empowers individuals to move beyond basic wellness to achieve their full health potential.



