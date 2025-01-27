A' Security, Safety And Surveillance Products Design Award Announces Comprehensive Prize Package For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Security Awards 2025

International Security Products Design Competition Reveals Enhanced Prize Package Celebrating Excellence in Security Products Design Innovation

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award announces its comprehensive prize package for the 2024-2025 competition period, offering security product designers , manufacturers, and brands worldwide an opportunity to gain recognition for their innovative contributions. This highly prestigious accolade, established in 2008, celebrates excellence in security products design through a rigorous evaluation process that emphasizes innovation, functionality, and social impact.The award responds to growing industry demands for enhanced security solutions amid evolving global challenges. Through recognizing outstanding achievements in security products design, the competition aims to advance industry standards and promote innovations that address contemporary security concerns. The award particularly focuses on designs that demonstrate exceptional utility, technological advancement, and positive societal impact.Categories for submission span across various security product segments, including surveillance systems, protective equipment, emergency response tools, and access control solutions. Eligible participants include security product designers, manufacturers, research and development companies, and brands worldwide. The competition accepts entries until February 28th, 2025, with results announced on May 1st, 2025.Entries undergo evaluation through a blind peer-review process, where an international jury panel assesses submissions based on innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and social impact. The judging methodology ensures fairness through anonymous voting and pre-established evaluation criteria, emphasizing both technical excellence and practical application.The comprehensive prize package includes the prestigious A' Design Award winner logo, a 3D-printed metal trophy, and inclusion in the hardcover yearbook. Winners receive extensive international exposure through exhibitions, press campaigns, and media coverage. Additional benefits encompass translation services, marketing support, and participation in the exclusive gala-night ceremony.This initiative reflects a broader mission to enhance global security through innovative design. By recognizing excellence in security products design, the award aims to motivate creators and manufacturers to develop solutions that advance both industry capabilities and societal well-being.Interested parties may learn more at:About A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design AwardThe A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award represents a significant platform for recognizing innovation in security product design. The competition welcomes entries from designers, manufacturers, and brands developing solutions that enhance safety and security. Through rigorous evaluation processes and comprehensive recognition programs, the award aims to promote advancements in security technology while fostering industry-wide excellence.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award stands as an international design competition dedicated to fostering excellence across multiple disciplines. Established in 2008, the competition evaluates thousands of entries annually through a meticulous blind peer-review process. The organization maintains a philanthropic mission of advancing society through good design, recognizing innovations that contribute to human well-being and safety. Interested parties may explore past laureates and submission details at:

