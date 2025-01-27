Nine Hours Of Scrolling: UAE's Longest Film Shines Light On The Negative Influence Of Excessive Smartphone Use On Kids, Pre-Teens, And Teens

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) It reveals the staggering amount of time pre-teens, teens, and children spend on their devices-an average of nine hours and eighteen minutes daily. Through its deliberately extended runtime, designed to mimic the endless scroll of social media, the challenges audiences to confront the stark realities of addiction.

Don't Look Down highlights the serious risks that come with excessive scrolling, including mental issues such as aggression, ADHD, depression, emotional numbness, social anxiety, and loneliness. Don't Look Down serves as a wake-up call for parents, educators, and the wider community, urging them to take action before it's too late.

Recent studies paint a concerning picture: 80% of UAE students are online for more than seven hours a day, with 84% of them spending upwards of seven hours daily on their phones. Furthermore, 28% of Emirati youth show signs of smartphone addiction, which has been linked to higher rates of anxiety, depression, and poor sleep quality. Internal data from technology companies support these facts. For example, troubling internal data from Tik Tok, reveals that 95% of smartphone users under 17 are on the platform, with its algorithm often keeping kids up late and limiting real-world interactions.

In collaboration with Fixby, a UAE-based organisation, who is leading the charge in raising awareness by supporting schools with lockable phone pouches to curb smartphone overuse, a critical step in addressing this growing crisis.

Daniel Herbert, Managing Director of Fixby, says : "Our mission is simple: to help families and schools create environments where children can thrive without the constant pull of their devices. We want to empower parents and educators with tools like our Fixby phone pouches, which are designed to encourage healthy habits. This film is a wake-up call, and we hope it inspires real change in how we handle technology use among young people."

A recent survey from Dr. Alison Burrows , an expert in screen time, professor, and parent coach revealed that nearly 65% of parents believe their children spend too much time on screens. YouTube and Snapchat were identified as the most frequently used apps, with many parents expressing concerns about their kids' social interactions and screen time habits. Dr. Alison also found that 71% of parents believe children would be better off without devices at school, and 86% are worried about the impact technology is having on their children.

Dr. Alison added , "It's crucial for parents to understand the full impact excessive smartphone use can have on their children's mental health, social development, and academic performance. Constant exposure to screens weakens emotional connections, disrupts sleep, and makes it harder for children to focus. Working together, we can help them lead happier, healthier lives, without being controlled by their devices."

Fixby continues to advocate for delaying social media access until the age of 16. The organisation also recommends that schools do not require mobile phone devices in classrooms before this age to help reduce the risk of addiction while fostering more meaningful digital literacy through school-provided tablets and dedicated educational applications.

The screening of Don't Look Down ended with an engaging panel discussion featuring Dr. Alison, Parenting Expert and Professor, who shared practical solutions and actionable strategies to support parents and educators in addressing smartphone overuse and promoting healthier digital habits, along with Natalie Herbert, Assistant Headteacher - Pastoral, at Hartland International School in Dubai, Mark Samways - Co-Founder and Director of Wellbeing at The Free Spirit Collective, Nigel Davis Head of Secondary at The British School Al Khubairat Founder: Abu Dhabi Teaching Conference and Sylvie Wald, Head of Policy ADEK.

Website Mullenlowe:

Pledge your support here: .

For more information about Fixby, please visit: .

About Fixby:

Fixby is the Middle East's leading provider of secure phone storage solutions, dedicated to enhancing learning environments by reducing mobile phone distractions. Combining innovation with practicality, Fixby offers schools a simple and effective way to manage devices during the school day, empowering educators to create focused, engaged classrooms while promoting student wellbeing. Trusted by parents, teachers, and senior leadership teams, Fixby is transforming the way schools approach mobile phone usage, fostering healthier relationships with technology and improved academic outcomes. By partnering with schools across the region, Fixby is championing a new standard for distraction-free learning environments, adapting to the evolving challenges of technology in education.

About Roxy Cinemas:

Launched in January 2017, Roxy Cinemas, located at Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach JBR, Al Khawaneej Walk, and Box Park offer different experiences, to enjoy the latest blockbusters, live sports, and special events within a luxurious setting. 'Roxy Xtreme', the biggest screen in the Middle East & North Africa at Dubai Hills Mall, offers 418 fully recline seats with standard & premium seating categories and Director Boxes with 36 luxurious seats, a lounge and extensive food and beverage options. 'Platinum' experience at The Beach JBR, Boxpark, City Walk and Dubai Hills Mall offers fully reclining seats and a platinum food & beverage menu that can be ordered in the lounge or in the auditorium. Gold experience only at Al Khawaneej, offers fully reclining leather seats and in-seat food & beverage service menu. Silver experience at The Beach JBR, City Walk and Dubai Hills Mall offers standard seats and various food and beverage options at the cinema's counters. Roxy Cinemas feature various promotional offers including the monthly 'Ladies Night' and 'Boys Night', the weekly 'Date Nights', 'Saturday Brunch', 'Sunday Roast' and the 'After School Club' at the different movie theatres. Roxy Cinemas is part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region.

For more information, please visit .

Photo:

SOURCE MullenLowe