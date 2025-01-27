Revolutionizing Legionella Prevention: Introducing Legionella Control Systems' Patented Water Softener System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Legionella Control Systems launches its patented water softener system that mitigates Legionella while delivering superior water softening efficiency.

- Chris Nancrede, President of Legionella Control SystemsINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legionella Control Systems proudly announces the launch of its innovative, Legionella DominatorTM (patent US 11,820,677) water softener system designed to mitigate key risks associated with Legionella growth while delivering superior operational water softening efficiency.Combat Legionella at the SourceWater hardness contributes to scale buildup, creating an environment where Legionella bacteria can thrive. While water softening reduces this risk, traditional multi-tank softeners often introduce their own challenges, including water stagnation and water temperatures ideal for Legionella growth, two leading risk factors that cause Legionella proliferation.Chris Nancrede, President of Legionella Control Systems, explained,“We have engineered a groundbreaking solution to address these risks. Our water softeners ensure all tanks remain online, virtually eliminating stagnation, controlling temperature and reducing Legionella growth potential. This continuous operation prevents disinfectant dissipation and ensures consistent water movement, disrupting the conditions Legionella needs to colonize.”Temperature Control for Safer WaterTraditional systems often create an environment for stagnant water, which warms to ideal bacterial growth ranges, creating favorable conditions for Legionella. Legionella Control Systems' innovative design ensures constant water flow, reducing water temperatures, minimizing water stagnation and enhancing safety throughout the system.Unparalleled Efficiency and ProtectionThe Legionella Control Systems' patented two-stage softening process reduces salt usage by up to 40%, lowering overhead while increasing water quality and system redundancy. One tank focuses on hardness removal while the second polishes the water, delivering exceptional performance. Moreover, by avoiding excessive downtime, these systems protect downstream equipment from damage caused by exposure to hard water.The Ideal Solution for FacilitiesWhether your goal is to minimize Legionella risk, optimize system efficiency, or reduce operational costs, Legionella Control Systems' water softeners offer an outstanding solution.For more information or to schedule a consultation visit the Legionella Control Systems website , watch the video, call 888-416-8626 or email ....About Legionella Control SystemsLegionella Control Systems is a leading innovator in water treatment technology, dedicated to providing advanced solutions to protect public health and improve operational efficiency. Learn more at .

