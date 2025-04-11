Ashwath Marimuthu’S ‘Dragon’ Completes Strong 50-Day Theatrical Run!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 11 (IANS) Director Ashwath Marimuthu's blockbuster film, 'Dragon', featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, Kayadu Lohar and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, has now added another feather to its cap by completing a 50-day theatrical run.

What makes the feat special is that the film has been continuing its strong theatrical run even after its release on OTT.

It may be recalled that Dragon released on Netflix on March 21 this year, exactly a month after it first hit theatres on February 21.

AGS Entertainment, the production firm that produced the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement that the film had completed 50 days in theatres.

It said,“A milestone forged in fire, the Araajagam that mesmerized the masses – celebrating 50 victorious days of #Dragon #50DaysOfAraajagam #Dragon50thDay #50DaysOfDragon #MegaBlockbusterDragon.”

It may be recalled that director Aswath Marimuthu had thanked audiences, after the film officially emerged a blockbuster making a whopping Rs 100 crores within just 10 days of its release.

The film was a sure shot success as it had already recovered the amount that was invested in it just from non-theatrical business.

Talking to IANS in an earlier interview before the film's release, Ashwath Marimuthu had said,“We made this film on a budget of Rs 37 crores. Already, we have got back that amount from the satellite, OTT rights and other rights that have already been sold. We have got all bases covered.”

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film has music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film is by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts are by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film is jointly by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay are by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film has been co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes are by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.