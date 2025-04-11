403
Old Doha Port's Fishing Exhibition Blends Heritage, Innovation, And Economic Opportunity: CEO
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The inaugural Fishing Exhibition at Old Doha Port continues to draw crowds, enthralling visitors with its unique blend of traditional Qatari heritage and cutting-edge maritime innovation.
Launched on April 9 at Mina Park (south of Mina District), it is learnt that the exhibition has been met with an enthusiastic response, attracting a diverse audience ranging from seasoned fishing professionals to curious hobbyists.
Speaking to Gulf Times, Old Doha Port CEO Engr Mohamed Abdulla al-Mulla said the exhibition is designed to showcase the rich history of fishing in Qatar while simultaneously promoting advancements in sustainable marine technology.
“As we did in past events at Old Doha Port, we always make sure to showcase the heritage and the history of the place,” al-Mulla pointed out.“Old Doha Port, as we know, was the first commercial port back in the last century, back in the 50s, so we in Qatar have a link to this economic growth which the port has contributed”.
“As a sign of appreciation, we always try to have these shown not only for the visitors who are coming from other regions but also to our next generation to appreciate what these have contributed to the economy,” he said, stressing they ensure hosting cultural activities apart from the main event.
The exhibition, concluding today (April 12) features more than 30 regional exhibitors, showcasing the evolution of the fishing industry from traditional methods to the latest in sustainable marine technology. Visitors can explore displays ranging from handcrafted fishing gear to advanced equipment, offering something for everyone interested in the world of fishing.
Beyond the displays, organisers noted that the exhibition offers immersive experiences that bring Qatar's maritime heritage to life. Visitors can witness live demonstrations of net-making and rope-weaving, enjoy traditional maritime music, and listen to captivating storytelling that reflects the Port's rich history.
“Interactive demos, live maritime performances, and the relaxing coastal setting created the perfect midweek atmosphere. The F&B outlets were busy too, with guests enjoying everything from Qatari street bites to modern café favorites by the sea.
“The momentum continues with more to see, taste, and experience each evening. There's still time to enjoy it all,” organisers said.
Al-Mulla highlighted the exhibition's role in supporting local entrepreneurs and businesses, saying:“We have not overlooked this aspect. In addition to the commercial and retail outlets which are related to the sea activities, we put plans to support the local entrepreneurs, especially startups and including those in the food and beverage sector”.
The Fishing Exhibition is also seen as a key contributor to Qatar's overall tourism strategy, he added.“Diversification is always something to the benefit of the consumer at the end of the day,” al-Mulla noted.“Having different activities and events all falling into the interest of the local visitors, as well as international visitors, making more options for them to come and enjoy”.
The exhibition culminates in the highly anticipated Fishing Competition, offering prizes worth more than QR300,000.
