Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Visits Orphanage, Center For Female Survivors Of Violence In Port Sudan

Minister Of State For International Cooperation Visits Orphanage, Center For Female Survivors Of Violence In Port Sudan


2025-04-11 02:02:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad visited Thursday Dar Nawwal Orphanage and Dar Aman for female survivors of violence in Port Sudan, on the sidelines of her visit to the Republic of the Sudan.
During her visits, Her Excellency was briefed on the conditions of the orphans and the stories of the women's resilience and suffering from the scourges of war and violence.
Her Excellency affirmed that the State of Qatar's initiative backing women and girls in conflict zones, including the Republic of Sudan, will work to strengthen the efforts of Dar Aman, which provides protection and support in various forms to women survivors of violence.

MENAFN11042025000067011011ID1109419448

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search