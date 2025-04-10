403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Meets Dr. Padmesh Gupta Of Oxford Business College To Strengthen India-UK Educational Ties
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK – Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of AAFT and International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), recently met with Dr. Padmesh Gupta of Oxford Business College in London to discuss collaborative opportunities for the development and promotion of education between India and the UK.
The meeting focused on new policies in education and strategies to enhance academic exchange programs, research collaborations, and student mobility between the two countries. Both leaders emphasized the need for stronger educational ties, ensuring that students from India gain access to global learning experiences while fostering cultural exchange.
During the same period, a group of students from the Asian Business School (ABS), Noida, was also visiting Oxford and London, further reinforcing the significance of international academic exposure.
Accompanying Dr. Marwah was Mrs. Reena Marwah of Marwah Studios, who actively participated in the discussion, adding valuable insights on media and education collaborations.
Speaking about the meeting, Dr. Sandeep Marwah remarked:“Education is the foundation of a progressive society. Strengthening India-UK academic collaborations will open new doors for students and professionals. Our discussion with Oxford Business College was insightful, and we look forward to more initiatives that benefit both nations.”
The meeting marked a step forward in fostering Indo-UK educational partnerships, with more collaborative programs expected in the near future.
The meeting focused on new policies in education and strategies to enhance academic exchange programs, research collaborations, and student mobility between the two countries. Both leaders emphasized the need for stronger educational ties, ensuring that students from India gain access to global learning experiences while fostering cultural exchange.
During the same period, a group of students from the Asian Business School (ABS), Noida, was also visiting Oxford and London, further reinforcing the significance of international academic exposure.
Accompanying Dr. Marwah was Mrs. Reena Marwah of Marwah Studios, who actively participated in the discussion, adding valuable insights on media and education collaborations.
Speaking about the meeting, Dr. Sandeep Marwah remarked:“Education is the foundation of a progressive society. Strengthening India-UK academic collaborations will open new doors for students and professionals. Our discussion with Oxford Business College was insightful, and we look forward to more initiatives that benefit both nations.”
The meeting marked a step forward in fostering Indo-UK educational partnerships, with more collaborative programs expected in the near future.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment