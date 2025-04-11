403
Culture Minister Opens Qatar Culture Days In Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani inaugurated Thursday Qatar Culture Days in Azerbaijan.
Present at the inauguration were Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Baku Mohammed bin Hamad Al Hajri.
The event beefs up the Qatar-Azerbaijan cooperation and cultural exchange. Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali said it is part of cultural diplomatic relations to foster rapprochement among peoples and that it highlights Qatari arts, culture, and heritage.
The opening included a musical performance featuring Qatari folk songs in a style blending authenticity and innovation. The performances featured interactive screens that highlighted Qatar's rich past and prosperous present.
