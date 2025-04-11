403
Diverse International Events This Month
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha is set to host a series of international events during April, bringing together experts in Islamic finance, sports, design, sustainability, and Arabic language and culture.
According to Visit Qatar, the 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference is set to take place tomorrow (April 8) at the Ritz-Carlton Doha, bringing together global experts, researchers, and decision-makers to discuss innovative solutions and future trends in the sector.
Under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the conference will explore the theme of Integration of Blockchain and AI: The future of Islamic finance.
The roar of engines will take over on April 11-13 as the 2025 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix returns to the Lusail International Circuit.
The event will also feature a fan zone with entertainment for all ages.
The spotlight shifts to artistic prowess at the 17th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from April 16-19 at the Aspire Dome.
More than 200 elite gymnasts from over 50 countries will showcase their skills, aiming for a crucial step towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
A family-friendly fan zone is expected to enhance the spectator experience.
From April 16 until June 30, 2026, Design Doha Biennale returns for its second edition, an expansive event that reinforces Doha's position as a global hub for design, creativity, and cultural exchange.
It has extended an open call to curators to submit innovative exhibition proposals that highlight the region's cultural heritage and pioneering design talent, contributing to a dynamic dialogue on contemporary design.
The deadline for submissions is May 12.
Continuing the focus on cultural exchange, the BilAraby Summit, a global gathering dedicated to amplifying Arabic voices, will take place on April 19-20 at Education City.
This platform for changemakers, thought leaders, and creatives will feature talks, discussions, and workshops addressing challenges and opportunities shaping the Arabic-speaking world.
Sustainability takes centre stage from April 22-23 with the second edition of the Earthna Summit, themed Building our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation and Traditional Knowledge.
Scheduled at Msheireb Downtown Doha, the summit will explore how both traditional knowledge and innovation can inform modern sustainability practices in hot and arid environments.
The summit will feature an expert track for professionals and a community-driven exhibition space with engaging activations for all ages.
The month culminates with a diverse range of cultural and entertainment offerings: on April 26, the Qatar Philharmonic will present Mahler's Symphony No. 5 at the Qatar National Convention Centre, and on April 30, global music superstar Ed Sheeran will bring his“+–=÷x” tour to the Lusail Multipurpose Hall, marking a highly anticipated return to Doha for the award-winning artist.
