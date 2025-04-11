403
Earthna Summit To Tackle Sustainability Challenges
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) From water scarcity solutions to the role of architects in preserving traditional urbanism, the 2nd edition of Earthna Summit will tackle sustainability challenges facing arid environments through panel discussions, workshops, and community engagement.
Themed Building our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation and Traditional Knowledge, the event will take place on April 22-23 at Msheireb Downtown Doha and aims to harness Qatar's cultural heritage and distinctive ecosystems to drive advancements in sustainability.
According to the organisers, the summit will be structured around two key components: an expert track held during the day at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Bin Jelmood Museum, and the Earthna Village, a community-driven exhibition space at Barahat Msheireb, open to the public in the late afternoon and evening.
A wide array of topics will be discussed through presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and roundtables.
On April 22, sessions will tackle pressing issues such as water scarcity, featuring expert panellists Dr Manzoor Qadir of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, and Dr Ann-Perry Witmer from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana.
Another session on day one will focus on the role of architects and planners in scaling up traditional architecture and urbanism.
Fahad bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Qatar to the UK, Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Iceland, will deliver remarks, followed by a panel discussion featuring renowned architects like Kamil Khan Mumtaz and Dr Marwa al-Sabouni.
The session will explore the integration of traditional design principles with modern urban needs, aiming to create environments that honour heritage while addressing contemporary demands.
Day two will shift the focus to ecosystems and communities, with a session featuring a screening of the Mangrove documentary, produced by Earthna in collaboration with Qatari wildlife and underwater photographer Azzam al-Mannai.
He will then lead a discussion with local and regional experts on the vital role of mangrove ecosystems in protecting biodiversity, mitigating climate change, and supporting coastal communities.
Highlighting the importance of collaboration, another session will celebrate the role of women in advancing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17.
Patricia Espinosa Cantellano, former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and founding partner and chief executive of One point5, will spearhead a panel of distinguished female pioneers from government, diplomacy, and development, showcasing their leadership in fostering resilient partnerships for environmental and social impact.
The summit will also introduce the Arid Cities Network, a collective of urban centres in arid, semi-arid, and desert regions dedicated to addressing challenges such as water scarcity, extreme heat, and limited resources through shared knowledge and strategies for sustainable resource management.
The Earthna Village, recognised as the heart of the Earthna Summit, will transform Barahat Msheireb into a hub for knowledge exchange and collaboration.
From 3pm-9pm on both days, visitors can engage with interactive exhibitions, attend inspiring talks and discussions led by experts and innovators, and participate in networking events hosted by local stakeholders.
Day one of the Earthna Village programme features discussions on the power of media in shaping climate narratives, the role of education, culture, and faith in fostering future leaders, and presentations from the winners of the Earthna Prize.
It will also hold a session on transforming sustainable ideas into impactful realities.
Day two will include a youth debate and professor reflection on sustainable development and poverty eradication, a session on reclaiming identity through architecture, and Earthna x BilAraby Talks.
It will also see the awarding of Earthna Prize winners.
