FM Participates In Meeting Of Committee In Charge Of Developments In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Antalya, Apr. 11 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs took part at the meeting of the ministerial committee assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab and Islamic Summit on developments in the Gaza Strip.He also took part at the committee meeting with representatives of the Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Slovenia, the Kingdom of Norway, the European Union, the Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, and France.Safadi emphasized at the meeting the necessity of stepping up efforts to stop Israeli assault in Gaza, establish an immediate and durable ceasefire, and carry out the prisoner exchange deal that was established through American, Qatari, and Egyptian efforts.Safadi issued a dire warning about the dire humanitarian repercussions of Israel's persistent obstruction of humanitarian supplies entering Gaza, which is a blatant breach of both international humanitarian law and international law.He underlined the Kingdom's unwavering stance against the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes, which includes denying them access to Gaza's essential services and compelling them to flee.He underlined that efforts to drive Palestinians from their country by rendering Gaza untenable would amount to forced displacement rather than voluntary migration, which is unacceptable, denounced, and against international law.The Secretaries-General of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as the foreign ministers of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of Indonesia, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the State of Palestine, are all members of the Arab-Islamic Committee.