13Th Edition Of Women's Film Week Kicks Off In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 11 (Petra)-- HRH Princess Basma bint Talal, UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador, sponsored the opening of the 13th Women's Film Week. UN Women and the Jordanian Royal Film Commission have been working together to host the event.This year's festival, held to mark International Women's Day, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. For the first time, it features a fully integrated event showcasing impactful films, in-depth discussions, and side events highlighting creative Jordanian women, with local audience participation to shed light on women's issues.During the opening ceremony at Rainbow Cinema in Amman, Princess Basma emphasized the importance of this annual event in addressing critical women's issues, particularly enhancing their participation in decision-making and challenging stereotypes that persist in many societies worldwide.At the event, which was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa, Secretary-General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women Maha Ali and Tawakkol Karman, 2011 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Princess Basma noted that Women's Film Week provides an opportunity for cultural exchange, allowing audiences to explore global women's issues through cinema.She highlighted the power of film as a tool for inspiration, change, and public awareness, showcasing women's resilience and ability to overcome challenges.Princess Basma also stressed the importance of supporting women in media, as it helps amplify their voices raise awareness about their struggles, and share their experiences, particularly in conflict zones. She praised the Royal Film Commission for its continued support of the festival and commended filmmakers, actors, and directors involved in the showcased films.UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan, Sherri Ritsma-Anderson, described the festival as a space for authentic storytelling, bringing together artists, civil society organizations, film commissions, donors, and governments to affirm that women's stories matter and their voices deserve to be heard.She noted that this year's films reflect the joys, struggles, and resilience of women worldwide, sparking important discussions on the challenges they face.Anderson also highlighted Jordan's progress in women's political participation, surpassing the regional average with women holding 20% of parliamentary seats. She emphasized the need to build on these achievements, recognizing that no society can thrive without full and equal participation of all its members, including women.UN Women Representative in Jordan, Nicolas Burniat , emphasized the importance of creating spaces for women to amplify their voices and share their stories through various mediums, including cinema.He added that Women's Film Week plays a pivotal role in this context by providing tangible opportunities for showcasing the exceptional talents and creativity of Jordanian female filmmakers. The festival also serves as a continuous recognition of their contributions, inspiring future generations to drive positive change through the creative industries."Executive Director of the Royal Film Commission, Mohannad Al-Bakri, emphasized that the festival is an opportunity to recognize women's contributions globally and challenge stereotypes. He praised the partnership between the Royal Film Commission and UN Women, aligning with Jordan's modernization efforts.Al-Bakri also acknowledged the leadership of Jordanian women in cinema, highlighting their participation in the festival through impactful films. He reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to supporting women's presence in the film industry, ensuring opportunities for storytelling and career development.He stressed that cinematic storytelling is a powerful tool for raising awareness, inspiring action, and driving change, particularly in conflict zones like Gaza.Ghada Saba, Director of Women's Film Week, stated that the festival provides a platform to showcase women's issues through cinematic storytelling, offering real-life narratives that can only be captured through the lens of a camera.She noted that this year's festival coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, which advocates for women's empowerment and gender equality. The selection includes films premiering for the first time, featuring stories of women facing exclusion, deprivation, and conflict-related challenges.The ceremony featured screenings of "Sukoon", a Jordanian short film directed by Dina Nasser, exploring a young girl's struggles and her journey to reclaim her strength."Arza", a Lebanese film directed by Mira Choueib.The festival, running until Tuesday, April 15, includes 14 international films offering global perspectives on gender issues, along with panel discussions and dialogue sessions featuring representatives from the Royal Film Commission, filmmakers, ambassadors, and experts on women's issues.