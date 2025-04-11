403
Fishing Exhibition At Old Doha Port Offers Glimpse Into Seafaring History
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Old Doha Port launched Qatar's first-ever Fishing Exhibition yesterday, showcasing more than 30 exhibitors and 150 brands, and offering a glimpse into the country's maritime heritage. Running until April 12, the four-day event at Mina Park (south of Mina District) provides fishing enthusiasts, families, and those eager to learn about Qatar's seafaring history a unique and engaging experience.
“The exhibition serves as a comprehensive platform showcasing the richness of Qatar's maritime heritage, bringing together traditional maritime crafts and modern technological advancements in the marine sector,” Old Doha Port CEO Mohammed Abdullah al-Mulla told a press briefing.
He pointed to the significance of holding the exhibition in conjunction with the start of the regional marine fishing season. From age-old techniques to cutting-edge marine innovations, organisers noted that the exhibition provides a complete picture of the fishing sector. Visitors can browse a diverse selection of local and regional fishing gear, equipment, and industry retail offerings, witnessing firsthand the evolution of the industry while appreciating its historical foundations.
“We hope it will become the go-to annual destination for sea lovers to prepare for the season, by offering all the necessary supplies and equipment for this field. We also aspire for the exhibition to become an occasion through which the port celebrates the community, its maritime culture, and its rich crafts-highlighting our deep-rooted connection to the sea as a cornerstone of our heritage and identity,” al-Mulla said.
Apart from the commercial aspect, organisers said the exhibition is designed to be an immersive cultural experience. Visitors can participate in interactive activities, enjoy live artistic performances, and witness exciting competitions, including a marine fishing contest with prizes awarded on the final day. A culinary journey awaits as well, with opportunities to sample a variety of popular dishes inspired by traditional Qatari flavours.
Al-Mulla highlighted the exhibition's role in supporting marine sports and activities, enriching Qatar's event landscape, and maximising the use of the transformed Old Doha Port as a hub for community engagement. The event is open daily from 4pm-9pm.
“We wish the best of success in organising this inaugural edition of the exhibition, which we hope becomes a permanent addition to the national calendar of events,” al-Mulla said, envisioning it as a key driver for marine tourism, similar to the Qatar International Boat Show.
Skilled craftsmen's live demonstrations of traditional techniques such as net making and rope weaving present a tangible connection to the maritime traditions of past generations.
A lively soundtrack from a traditional folk maritime band, combined with hands-on activities and storytelling, immerses visitors, especially children, in Qatar's maritime history.
Citing the importance of supporting local businesses, al-Mulla stressed that the exhibition has been designed to provide a platform for businesses in the maritime and fishing sectors.
“We have not overlooked this aspect. In addition to the commercial/retail aspect related to sea activities, we put some plans in place to support local entrepreneurs,” he said. Al-Mulla added that the event includes dedicated spaces for food and beverage, providing them with valuable exposure and opportunities to connect with potential customers.
