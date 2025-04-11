403
Women In Academia Network Launched
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) took a significant step towards advancing female leadership in higher education and research with the launch of its Women in Academia Network (WiAN) yesterday.
The announcement was made by HBKU's College of Science and Engineering associate professor and WiA Committee (WiAC) chair, Dr Luluwah al-Fagih, at the university's inaugural Forum for Women in Academia, held in Education City. According to HBKU, WiAN aims to foster a supportive community for female academics and specialists in Qatar, providing opportunities for networking, mentorship, and leadership training. This initiative is spearheaded by WiAC and is dedicated to developing female leaders and professionals within Qatar's academic sector.
In her presentation, al-Fagih highlighted WiAN's vision, as she cited its upcoming activities, including seminars on academic career advancement, professional development workshops, and collaborative opportunities. The first event is scheduled for May.
Al-Fagih also underlined HBKU's commitment to replicating the successes of international initiatives such as the Athena Swan Charter in the UK and the Advance Programme in the US), which have improved gender balance in higher education and increased female representation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.
She noted that the WiA initiative has received the full support of Qatar Foundation (QF) Chairperson Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and HBKU president Dr Ahmad M Hasnah. According to al-Fagih, the WiA initiative is structured in three phases: fact-finding to identify reasons for under-representation of women in academia; creating a targeted action plan with specific interventions and key performance indicators; and implementing the action plan through the WiAC.
She said preliminary data collected by the WiAC reveals that HBKU is performing well in terms of gender balance in student admissions, with female students often outnumbering male students, particularly in STEM fields. Job offers also show a promising trend, with 69% going to women and 20% to men. However, qualitative data highlighted challenges such as demanding job requirements, poor work-life balance, travel restrictions, and a lack of mentorship and leadership training opportunities.
To address these challenges, al-Fagih said WiAN will focus on generic interventions like mentorship schemes and leadership coaching, as well as targeted interventions such as fellowship programmes for local female PhD graduates, minor policy changes, and improved access to resources. 'Institutional nudges', such as increasing the visibility of a wider variety of female academics, are also planned.
The forum also featured a virtual presentation by Unesco associate project officer Lora Gailly, on“Closing the Gender Gap in Science”. She pointed to the combination of societal factors and systematic barriers contributing to the gender gap, including stereotypes, lack of role models, and unsupportive work environments.
Gailly outlined Unesco's call to action in addressing such issues, which includes dismantling gender stereotypes, opening educational pathways for girls in science, and creating empowering workplaces.
A panel discussion on“The Role of Women in Driving Academic Research and Innovation”, moderated by HBKU College of Law dean Dr Susan L Karamanian, featured Al Mujadilah Centre and Mosque for Women executive director Dr Sohaira Siddiqui, HBKU's College of Public Policy assistant professor Dr Asmaa al-Fadala, and HBKU's College of Humanities and Social Sciences professor Dr Fatima Sadiqi. Sadiqi recounted her path to becoming a leading academic linguist in Morocco and founding the nation's first centre for women's studies and research. Al-Fadala underscored the transformative power of education and the value of collaboration. Siddiqui, whose research covers Islamic legal theory, colonialism, and gender issues, discussed how her own research journey in Islamic studies shaped her perspective, highlighting the crucial role of research in driving innovation.
