Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FM Meets Kosovo President

FM Meets Kosovo President


2025-04-11 02:02:13
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Antalya, Apr. 11 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, met with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, on Friday, on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
The meeting was a follow-up to the results of a meeting between His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Kosovo President on the sidelines of the Aqaba Process meetings that Bulgaria hosted on April 4, 2025.

MENAFN11042025000117011021ID1109419456

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search