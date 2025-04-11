FM Meets Kosovo President

Antalya, Apr. 11 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, met with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, on Friday, on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.The meeting was a follow-up to the results of a meeting between His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Kosovo President on the sidelines of the Aqaba Process meetings that Bulgaria hosted on April 4, 2025.

