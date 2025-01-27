Cardano (ADA) Continues To Struggle Below $1.00: Prices Remain In The Red

(MENAFN- crypto Breaking)
Cardano 's value has started a fresh decline below the $1.00 mark. ADA is currently consolidating and may face challenges in initiating a new increase above the $1.00 threshold.
ADA 's value began to drop from the $1.020 area.
The current price is trading under $1.00 and the 100-hourly simple moving average.
A significant bullish trend line with support at $0.9750 was breached on the ADA /USD hourly chart (data provided by Kraken ).
If the pair manages to surpass the $1.00 resistance zone, it could commence another rise.
Cardano Price Stabilizes Below $1.00
After struggling to maintain levels above $1.050, Cardano experienced a fresh downturn compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum . ADA 's value dropped below the $1.00 and $0.9750 support marks.
The breakout below the critical bullish trend line with support at $0.9750 on the ADA /USD hourly chart caused the pair to dip below the $0.920 support line. The lowest point hit was at $0.91645, with the price now attempting to rebound. It has climbed above the $0.9220 level.
Currently, Cardano 's price is below $1.00 and the 100-hourly simple moving average. Potential resistance may occur around the $0.9350 area, close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level from the recent downward movement from $0.9998 to $0.9164.
The initial obstacle lies at $0.9550 or the 50% Fib retracement level, followed by a crucial resistance at $0.9680. A breakthrough above $0.9680 could trigger a strong upward trend.
If the price manages to rise above the $1.00 mark, further gains could lead to a potential move towards $1.050 in the short term.
Possible Decline in ADA?
If Cardano fails to break the $0.9350 resistance barrier, it might experience another decline. Initial support is around the $0.9160 mark.
Subsequently, a major support level near $0.90 should be monitored closely. A downside breach below $0.90 could signal a test of $0.8650, with strong support expected around $0.8450.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ADA /USD shows decreasing bearish momentum.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for ADA /USD is currently below 50.
Key Support Levels – $0.9160 and $0.9000.
Key Resistance Levels – $0.9350 and $0.9680.
