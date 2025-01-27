Cardano (ADA) Continues To Struggle Below $1.00: Prices Remain In The Red

(MENAFN- Breaking) Cardano 's value has started a fresh decline below the $1.00 mark. ADA is currently consolidating and may face challenges in initiating a new increase above the $1.00 threshold.



ADA 's value began to drop from the $1.020 area.

The current price is trading under $1.00 and the 100-hourly simple moving average.

A significant bullish trend line with support at $0.9750 was breached on the ADA /USD hourly chart (data provided by Kraken ). If the pair manages to surpass the $1.00 resistance zone, it could commence another rise.

Cardano Price Stabilizes Below $1.00

After struggling to maintain levels above $1.050, Cardano experienced a fresh downturn compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum . ADA 's value dropped below the $1.00 and $0.9750 support marks.

The breakout below the critical bullish trend line with support at $0.9750 on the ADA /USD hourly chart caused the pair to dip below the $0.920 support line. The lowest point hit was at $0.91645, with the price now attempting to rebound. It has climbed above the $0.9220 level.

Currently, Cardano 's price is below $1.00 and the 100-hourly simple moving average. Potential resistance may occur around the $0.9350 area, close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level from the recent downward movement from $0.9998 to $0.9164.

The initial obstacle lies at $0.9550 or the 50% Fib retracement level, followed by a crucial resistance at $0.9680. A breakthrough above $0.9680 could trigger a strong upward trend.

If the price manages to rise above the $1.00 mark, further gains could lead to a potential move towards $1.050 in the short term.

Possible Decline in ADA?

If Cardano fails to break the $0.9350 resistance barrier, it might experience another decline. Initial support is around the $0.9160 mark.

Subsequently, a major support level near $0.90 should be monitored closely. A downside breach below $0.90 could signal a test of $0.8650, with strong support expected around $0.8450.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ADA /USD shows decreasing bearish momentum.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for ADA /USD is currently below 50.

Key Support Levels – $0.9160 and $0.9000.

Key Resistance Levels – $0.9350 and $0.9680.

