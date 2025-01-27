Microbial Identification Market Size Projected To Reach USD 6.4 Billion By 2032 At A 6.2% CAGR, Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Microbial Identification 2025

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in awareness of food safety issues, and rise in technological advancements drive the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Microbial Identification Market by Product and Service (Instruments, Consumables, and Services), Method (Phenotypic Method, Genotypic Method, and Proteomic Method), (Mass Spectrometry, PCR, Flow Cytometry, and Others), and End User (Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Industry, Environmental Water Industry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global microbial identification industry generated $3.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $6.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.What Are the Market Drivers for Microbial Identification?Rise in infectious diseases globally, increase in awareness of food safety issues, and continuous advancements in technology are the factors that drive the growth of the global microbial identification market. However, lack of skilled personnel and limited accessibility in underdeveloped regions restrict the market growth. Moreover, the high growth potential in emerging countries is expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.Top Microbial Identification Companies. BIOMÉRIEUX. Becton, Dickinson and Company. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Bruker Corporation. Charles River Laboratories. Danaher Corporation. Merck KGaA. QIAGEN. Shimadzu Corporation. Thermo Fisher Scientific IncGet Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Microbial Identification Market Size Segmentation: -By product and service, the consumables segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global microbial identification market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in need for rapid and accurate microbial identification to curb the spread of infectious diseases and drives an increased demand for consumables. However, the instruments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in demand for advanced and automated microbial identification technologies.By method, the phenotypic method segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global microbial identification market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its versatility, widespread acceptance, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness. However, the genotypic method segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the precision, specificity, and technological advancements associated with these methods.By technology, the mass spectrometry segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global microbial identification market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its speed, versatility, accuracy, and continuous technological advancements. However, the PCR segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the accuracy, versatility, real-time capabilities, technological advancements, and its integral role in addressing emerging challenges in microbiology and infectious diseases.By end user, the food and beverage industry segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of global microbial identification market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased consumer awareness and demand for high-quality and safe food products that further propel the need for robust microbial identification solutions in the food and beverage industry.By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the microbial identification market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements in testing methodologies, and growth in emphasis on preventive healthcare practices in North America.Purchase the Report:Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

