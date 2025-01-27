I Was Threatened And Made To Sign The Television Rights Of Onnayum Aattukkuttiyum For Rs 75 Lakhs: Mysskin

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's top directors Mysskin has now alleged that he was threatened into selling the television rights of his hit 'Onnayum Aattukkuttiyum' for a meagre Rs 75 lakhs.

Participating in the trailer launch event of 'Bad Girl', Mysskin, who spoke on a number of topics, apologized for some of his statements made at an earlier event.

He then said,“I did 'Onnayum Aattukkuttiyum'. They did not allow me to release it the first day. People do not know. The next day, it released in the night.”

The director then said that ten days after the film released, some people came to buy its television rights.

“At that point, a big director close to me told me that he would get me a huge sum of money for that film and took me to a place. We went into a large room. There were 20 people in that room. 'Give the television rights of this film to us for 75 lakhs,' they said. I told them, 'Sir, I have made this film with great difficulty. This is a good film. Please give me at least Rs Two crore for its television rights. They kept saying they wouldn't be able to give me that money,” Mysskin said.

“It was then that I realized that they had 20 goondas, who threatened me and made me sign (the deal) . They gave me Rs 75 lakhs. That film has been released on that channel 80 times. I took that cheque, tore it before them and said, 'When I came to Chennai, I had only a white paper and a pencil. I come from such a poor family.' I told them that 'I will definitely make a comeback with my hardwork.',” Mysskin recalled.

The director and actor went on to say,“Four of those who were there then have passed away. The man who betrayed me, he is a big director. He is there even today. I keep experiencing betrayals every moment.”