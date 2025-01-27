Russians Launch 263 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day
1/27/2025 1:11:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 26, the Russian forces carried out 263 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.
"As many as 114 drones of various types attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Luhivske, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhivske. Four MLRS strikes targeted Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, and Novodanylivka. Additionally, 145 artillery strikes hit the areas of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Luhivske, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhivske," Fedorov wrote.
There were 18 reports of damage to private homes and apartments. Fortunately, no civilian casualties were reported.
As previously reported, electricity has been restored to residents of Zaporizhzhia's Shevchenkivskyi district in, whose homes were cut off power following a Russian strike on January 23.
