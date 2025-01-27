Tripadvisor Launches All-New Trendcast Report On The Future Of Travel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

From 'Beauty Voyagers' scouring the globe for unique treatments, to those exploring 'Nano Neighborhoods' one block at a time, these trends map out the destinations, experiences, and motivations that are redefining the art of travel.

Hilary Fischer-Groban, Head of Research & Insights, Tripadvisor, said: "The Tripadvisor Trendcast isn't your typical yearly trends report - it's a glimpse into the future of and the consumer behaviors that we believe will shape our in the years ahead. Exploring first-hand insights from millions of travelers across the globe has revealed interesting trends and massive cultural swings shaping travel.

"Diving into the emerging trends and cultural shifts through our first-party data, the Tripadvisor Trendcast serves as a roadmap for travelers and industry leaders alike, inspiring the journeys of tomorrow."

These trends look at the holistic experience of travel - from what's motivating us, to how we're exploring and who's coming with. Check out the top trends and where to experience them:

The Trend: Beauty Voyagers

Enter the next evolution of self-care as beauty minded travelers are making trips out of far-off treatments you can't get elsewhere-from local rituals to cutting-edge new technologies. Mentions of skincare treatments are up 87% in Tripadvisor forums and beauty bookings are up 400%.

Where: Ayurvedic retreat in Sri Lanka to South Korean spas where snail mucin is as common as sunscreen.

The Trend: Time Tripping

What: Remote and hybrid work has redefined travel. With "work-cations" becoming mainstream, travelers are looking to maximize experiences outside the 9-to-5. Think early morning tours of iconic landmarks like the Vatican , or experiencing a city like Kyoto after hours on a late night bike tour . Tripadvisor searches for 'open late' and '24-hours' have more than doubled (110%) over the last year.

Where: The Nautilus Maldives has thrown out the clock entirely-no schedules, no closing times - from a 2 a.m. deep-tissue massage to dining at their 24-hour restaurant.

The Trend: Written in the Stars

With the rise of trends like 'WitchTok' and interest in the mystical and cosmic realms reaching the mainstream, spiritual experiences are in demand - and people are willing to travel for them. Tripadvisor searches for bookings containing words like 'astrology,' 'tarot' and 'full moon' have shot up over 500% in the last two years.

Where: The Standard in London has rolled out monthly zodiac retreats, matching travelers with experiences tailored to their star sign, while Costa Navarino's Mandarin Oriental now has crystal healing readings on the spa menu.

The Trend: Investigative Eating

Conversations around food sustainability are up 65% across reviews and forums as people seek out ethically sourced dining options on their travels. Attractions like farms and farmers markets are growing 1,400% faster than the broader food and drink experience category, as travelers take more interest in where their food comes from and how it's made.

Where: From "steak-cations" at destination restaurants like Don Julio in Argentina to farm-stay visits for seasonal events like maple syrup tapping in Vermont, travelers want to get closer to the process.

The Trend: Nano Neighborhoods

Travelers are growing tired of the tourist trail and trying to cram multiple destinations into one trip. Instead they're taking their time to immerse themselves in specific neighborhoods, one street at a time, with neighborhood attraction pages on Tripadvisor growing 134% faster than the average for attractions.

Where: Sevilla's Centro Histórico saw traffic grow by 97% year-on-year (+1,145% faster than the average attraction on Tripadvisor). Chicago's Wrigleyville saw a 72% year-on-year increase (824% faster than average).

The Trend: Solo Social

Solo travel isn't just circumstantial anymore-it's aspirational-but it doesn't mean exploring alone. Turning independent adventures into shared experiences, over one third (36%) of solo travelers said 'meeting new people' was a primary motivation for their trips and are 60% more likely to mention 'making friends' in their reviews. The industry is catching up with the needs of solo travelers, with solo cabins on cruise liners to solo-friendly menus at hot new restaurants.

Where: Try this award winning small group tour of London's historical pubs or make new friends in far flung places like Iceland's on this full-day tour of the south coast .

To explore the full report and learn more about the trends visit:

Methodology

The Tripadvisor Trendcast is rooted in data from Tripadvisor's global user base of the millions of travelers who use the site. This study looked at searches, reviews, clicks, page views, bookings and conversations happening in Tripadvisor forums over the last two years to track shifts and trends.

