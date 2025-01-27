Companies Investing In Workers' Welfare Show Stronger Recovery Post Covid: CUTS Study

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 27 (KNN) The CUTS International held a titled 'Advancing the Future of Work Agenda for Inclusive Economic Growth' on January 25, 2026, as part of its Grow Jobs project.

During the concluding session, policymakers and experts emphasised the critical importance of worker welfare and inclusive growth for shaping India's economic future.

Former of India Secretary and CUTS International Distinguished Fellow Aruna Sharma highlighted how companies that invested in worker welfare during the pandemic showed stronger recovery compared to those that didn't.

The observation came during her address at the final meeting of the Grow Jobs project, which ran from 2018 to 2025 focusing on inequality reduction among lower-income segments.

CUTS Secretary General Pradeep S. Mehta emphasised that while Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles are gaining prominence, industries often overlook the social aspect of worker welfare, distinguishing it from traditional corporate social responsibility.

Former Planning Commission Member Arun Maira raised concerns about artificial intelligence, warning that big tech companies might dominate the predictability embedded in evolving technologies.

Labor economist Santosh Mehrotra advocated for early introduction of vocational education in schools, emphasising STEM skills for youth employability.

Former IMF Executive Director for India, Surjit Bhalla, identified untaxed agricultural income as a major source of inequality, while noting that skills mismatch leading to educated unemployment is a global challenge.

UN Women Deputy Representative Kanta Singh stressed the importance of gender-responsive workspaces, noting that negative experiences can have a deterrent effect on women's workplace participation.

Abhishek Kumar of Indicc Associates pointed out the concerning trend of stagnant wage growth amid rising inequality.

Looking ahead, CUTS International Fellow Sanchita Chatterjee outlined future focus areas including regional perspectives on gig workers and intersectional issues.

Project officer Tasmita Sengupta emphasised that India's economic growth depends on treating workers as human capital rather than business costs.

The conference attracted notable participants including Poonam Muttreja from Population Foundation, Vrijesh Upadhyay of Dattopant Thengdi Foundation and BMS, former BJD MP Amar Patnaik, and Sindhushree Khullar, former Secretary of the erstwhile Planning Commission.

(KNN Bureau)