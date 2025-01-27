Kerala BJP Sets Example In Women Empowerment, Claims State Party President

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (IANS) President of the Kerala unit of the BJP, K. Surendran, asserted on Monday that while other parties merely talk about women empowerment, the Kerala BJP has taken concrete steps to lead by example, appointing women to key leadership positions in the state.

Over the past three months, the Kerala BJP has conducted extensive organisational elections, introducing major changes to its structure. Traditionally, the state's 14 geographical districts had one president each, similar to other political parties of the state. However, the BJP has now expanded this to 31 district presidents as part of a new strategy aimed at enhancing organisational cohesion and creating more leadership opportunities.

“As part of our reorganisation, we have appointed women to crucial posts, including four district presidents and 34 constituency-level presidents across the state's 140 assembly constituencies. This is something other political parties can only dream of,” said a proud Surendran.

A comparison however reveals that while the CPI-M has no women serving as district secretaries and the Congress has just one district president, the BJP has taken strides in inclusivity.

Dispelling stereotypes, Surendran also emphasized the BJP's outreach to minority communities, revealing that three district presidents are Christians.

“There is a general statement that's often heard that the BJP is a Hindu party, but the fact of the matter is we have now three Christians who have been made district presidents. Moreover, of the party's 22,000 booth committees, women lead 30 per cent of them. Women have been given the lead responsibilities besides people from other communities have also been given responsibilities. Also, 34 people from the SC community have been appointed as assembly committee presidents,” said Surendran.

As the Kerala BJP focuses on strengthening its grassroots through these new committees, attention now shifts to its state leadership. It remains unclear whether Surendran will continue as president or if a new leader and team will take charge.