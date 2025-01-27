Lebanon extends ceasefire with Israel amid ongoing tensions

(MENAFN) Lebanon’s caretaker announced on Monday that it has agreed to extend the ceasefire agreement with Israel until February 18, following the expiration of the initial 60-day truce on Sunday. The extension comes after discussions involving Lebanon's leadership and consultations with the U.S., which brokered the original ceasefire arrangement.



In a statement, the United States confirmed the extension, citing Israel's failure to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon before the initial deadline, as outlined in the truce. The U.S. also mentioned that Lebanon, Israel, and the U.S. would soon begin negotiations regarding the return of Lebanese detainees who have been held in Israeli prisons since October 7, 2023.



Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that the decision to extend the ceasefire followed consultations with President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri about the latest developments in southern Lebanon, as well as a review of talks with the U.S. mediator. Mikati emphasized that the ceasefire extension was a necessary step to address the ongoing tensions in the region.



Meanwhile, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry accused Israel of failing to honor its commitments, particularly its failure to withdraw from Lebanese territory as agreed. The Ministry also condemned "deliberate Israeli attacks" on Lebanese civilians who were attempting to return to their occupied villages. On Sunday, 22 people, including a Lebanese soldier, were killed, and 124 others were injured by Israeli gunfire as hundreds of Lebanese civilians tried to re-enter southern villages still under Israeli occupation.

