Egypt Reasserts Commitment To Two-State Solution Amidst Trump's Gaza Proposal

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has reiterated its unwavering commitment to a settlement for the Palestinian issue, highlighting its central role in regional stability.

The Egyptian of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Sunday emphasising that protracted delays in resolving the conflict, ending the occupation, and restoring Palestinian rights are the primary drivers of instability in the Middle East.

The ministry affirmed Egypt's ongoing support for the Palestinian people's resilience and their pursuit of legitimate rights within their homeland, in accordance with international law and humanitarian law.

The statement strongly condemned any infringement on these rights, specifically citing settlement construction, land annexation, and the displacement of Palestinians-whether temporary or permanent-as actions that threaten regional stability, prolong the conflict, and undermine prospects for peace.

In this context, the ministry called upon the international community to actively pursue the implementation of the two-state solution. This includes the establishment of a Palestinian state encompassing its national territory, uniting the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in line with international resolutions and the 1967 borders.

This statement follows US President Donald Trump's Saturday proposal, which he described as“cleansing Gaza.” President Trump urged Egypt and Jordan to accept Palestinians from the Gaza Strip as a means of achieving peace in the Middle East.