Saudi Arabia Aluminum Market: Global Segmentation Trends And Demand Analysis Forecast Through 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Saudi Arabia Aluminum Overview

The electrical segment dominated the market with over one-fourth of the total share in 2018 and is projected to maintain its lead by 2026.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Arabia aluminum market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the expansion of the industry, advancements in technology, and supportive regulations. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market generated $1.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.The report offers an in-depth analysis of market trends, size, forecasts, top investment areas, key segments, and the performance of leading companies in the industry.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market Drivers and ChallengesGrowth Factors:- Expansion of the transport sector.- Adoption of advanced technologies.- Favorable government policies.Challenges:- Competition from the aluminum industries in China and Russia.Opportunities:- Increased focus on recycling and reusing aluminum scrap.Segmentation Insights1. By Processing Method:- The extrusion segment accounted for nearly one-third of the market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.- The casting segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.- Other segments include forging, pigments & powder, rods & bars, and flat rolled products.2. By Series:- The series 1 segment held the largest market share, contributing to over one-fifth of the total share in 2018, and is expected to retain its lead position.- The series 7 segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.Additional series analyzed include series 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9.3. By End-Use Industry:- The electrical segment dominated the market with over one-fourth of the total share in 2018 and is projected to maintain its lead by 2026.- The foil & packaging segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.- Other industries covered include building & construction, transportation, industrial, consumer durable, and others.Competitive LandscapeThe report profiles key players contributing to market growth, including:- Aboura Metals- Al Taiseer Aluminium Company- Al Saudia Metal Scrap Trading LLC- Aluminum Product Company (Alupco)- Alcoa Corporation- Nesma Recycling Co. Ltd.- Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Company- Star Steel Factory Co. Ltd.- Saudi Aluminium Recycling Company Ltd.- Tawfiq Al Saleh Trad. Co.This comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights for stakeholders, investors, and industry players looking to capitalize on the growing Saudi Arabia aluminum market.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

