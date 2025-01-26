Premier League: Martinez's Deflected Strike Earns Man United 1-0 Win Over Fulham

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 27 (IANS) Lisandro Martinez's deflected shot earned Manchester United a 1-0 victory against Fulham, who suffered their first loss at home since November 23.

The Argentine scored after 78 minutes as Amorim's side gained momentum in a tight game in west London. The Reds have now won on all of the club's last eight visits to Craven Cottage, a run stretching back to December 2011.

This third away victory in the league this season moves United up to 12th place in the table, with focus now shifting back to the Europa League in a busy January schedule.

Amorim's men to Romania to take on FCSB on Thursday, knowing another win will secure progress into the competition's Round of 16.

United mustered just one shot in a first half that Fulham edged. Alex Iwobi was the liveliest player and twice stung the palms of Andre Onana, while Raul Jimenez tried his luck with a couple of efforts that cleared the crossbar.

The second half followed a similar pattern, although there were some United fans who thought Bruno Fernandes' 20-yard free-kick had nestled in the goal, when in reality it found the side-netting.

In the end, it was an element of fortune that finally brought a goal. Garnacho had his defender's insides turning with a body feint this way and that, allowing the no. 17 to pull it back for Toby Collyer, introduced for the injured Ugarte two minutes earlier. Collyer was beaten to the ball, only for Martinez to step up out of defence confidently and strike.

Fulham came agonisingly close to a late equaliser when Joachim Andersen flicked on Andreas Pereira's left-sided corner.

Rodrigo Muniz struck well over the crossbar when free in the area with just two minutes remaining before Amad netted from a late United counter-attack, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside. The Reds held on for the remaining seconds to secure a valuable three points on the road.